  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Peach Caprese

Apr 26, 2018 | 9:24 am
By
This salad is really lovely, both from a flavor and visual standpoint, and it comes together in minutes
Magnolia Table Joanna Gaines Peach Caprese
Amy Neunsinger

"When summer is at its height and the peaches are so ripe that you can smell their sweet aroma just by walking by, it’s time for this bright salad—a fun twist on the traditional caprese salad of mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil. This version is really lovely, both from a flavor and visual standpoint, and it comes together in minutes. Just be sure to allow some time for everything to get nice and chilled. First things first: Seek out the best mozzarella you can for the salad. If there’s a market close to you that makes it fresh, that’s fantastic, but very good mozzarella can be found at your local grocery store. For salads, I like the type packed in water best." - Joanna Gaines

From Magnolia Table by Joanna Gaines. Copyright © 2018 by Joanna Gaines. Reprinted by permission of William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

Prep10 m
4
Servings
379
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup white balsamic vinegar
  • 1/4 Cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 white peaches, chilled
  • 2 yellow peaches, chilled
  • 2 4-ounce fresh mozzarella balls, preferably water-packed
  • 10 fresh basil leaves, torn
  • 1 Teaspoon flaky salt
  • 1 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Directions

In an 8-ounce screw-top jar, combine the vinegar and oil. Screw on the lid and shake well. Refrigerate until well chilled. The dressing can be made ahead and stored in the jar in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Remove the pits from the peaches and cut them into 1/2-inch-thick slices or wedges. Drain the mozzarella if necessary and pat it dry. Use a sharp knife to cut it into 1/4-inch-thick slices.

On a serving platter, decoratively arrange slices of the white peaches, yellow peaches, and mozzarella. Scatter the basil leaves on top, drizzle over the dressing, and sprinkle the flaky salt and pepper on top. Serve at once.

Peach Shopping Tip

Buying fruits in season when they are at the peak of their freshness make for great tasting food and can save you money.

Peach Cooking Tip

Don’t throw out your overripe fruit – instead blend into a smoothie or salad dressing, add to muffin batter, bake into a cobbler, or boil down with sugar and a little lemon juice to make jam.

Tags
peach
Joanna Gaines
celebrity
celebrity bites

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
27g
41%
Sugar
18g
N/A
Saturated Fat
9g
47%
Cholesterol
45mg
15%
Protein
14g
28%
Carbs
22g
7%
Vitamin A
129µg
14%
Vitamin B12
1µg
22%
Vitamin C
10mg
17%
Vitamin D
0.2µg
0.1%
Vitamin E
3mg
16%
Vitamin K
20µg
24%
Calcium
309mg
31%
Fiber
2g
10%
Folate (food)
11µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
11µg
3%
Iron
1mg
6%
Magnesium
31mg
8%
Monounsaturated
14g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
1mg
7%
Phosphorus
239mg
34%
Polyunsaturated
2g
N/A
Potassium
381mg
11%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.2mg
12.3%
Sodium
598mg
25%
Zinc
2mg
13%
More from EdamamHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.