Step 1: In a large mixing bowl, place the 4-to-5 pound slab of pork belly with scored skin meat. Pour over enough jerk seasoning to completely saturate (about 1 to 1 1/2 cups). Massage marinade into meat and ensure that all the cut pockets of meat are coated heavily. Store unused marinade in an air-tight container for future use. It will last in the fridge for roughly 6 to 8 weeks in an air-tight container.)

Step 2: Cover the bowl, transfer to refrigerator and allow meat to marinate for at least 24 hours, though more than 36 hours is ideal, especially for cuts that include bones.

Step 3: About 20 to 45 minutes before ready to cook, remove the bowl with marinated meat from the fridge and bring to room temperature.

Step 4: Preheat the smoker or grill to 250F (charcoal yields the best flavor; make sure coals are white before you begin). Remove meat and place on oiled grill, skin side up, for at least 2 to 3 hours, until the internal temperature for the middle part of the meat reaches 200F. Cooking this low and slow makes for tender meat with perfectly rendered fat.

Step 5: If you want to add a little extra char at the end, brush on some of the reserved marinade and crank up the heat to 350F for about 10 minutes.



Step 6: Remove pork belly from the grill. Allow meat to rest for 15 minutes before cutting into it.