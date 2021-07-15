Enjoy the pudding as is or top it with black sugar sauce, ginger-lemon sauce or macerated blueberries

Japanese milk pudding is made mainly from milk (as the name implies) but the flavor is reminiscent of ice cream. The dessert itself is easy to make and this version calls for just three ingredients, but if you want the milk pudding to really shine top it with one of the suggested toppings below.

This recipe is adapted from Maori Murota's "Tokyo Cult Recipes" (Harper Design) and was originally published in The Chicago Tribune.