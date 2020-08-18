Jalapeno Cheese Grits

August 18, 2020 | 5:22pm
Aimee Lee Studios/Shutterstock
Want to start your day off with a little bit of heat? Jalapenos and cayenne red pepper add a kick to classic Southern cheesy grits.
Ingredients
- 3 1/2 Cups chicken stock, preferably Kitchen Basics All Natural Original Chicken Stock
- 2 Cups quick-cooking grits
- 1/4 Cup butter
- 1 Cup chopped onion
- 2 Cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- 4 eggs, lightly beaten
- 1/2 Cup water
- 1 Tablespoon finely chopped jalapeño pepper
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet Organic Cayenne Red Pepper
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet Organic Coarse Grind Black Pepper
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Bring chicken stock to boil in large saucepan. Stir in grits. Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Meanwhile, melt butter in large skillet on medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir 5 minutes or until tender. Remove from heat. Add grits, cheese, eggs, water, jalapeño pepper, red pepper and black pepper; mix well. Spoon into lightly greased 13x9-inch baking dish.
Bake 30 minutes or until set.
Servings16
Calories Per Serving189
Total Fat9g14%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated5g25%
Cholesterol62mg21%
Protein8g16%
Carbs18g6%
Vitamin A70µg8%
Vitamin B120.2µg9.1%
Vitamin B60.1mg9.3%
Vitamin C1mg1%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.4%
Vitamin E0.3mg2%
Vitamin K0.9µg0.8%
Calcium117mg12%
Fiber1g4%
Folate (food)20µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)64µg16%
Folic acid26µgN/A
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium16mg4%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg11%
Phosphorus124mg18%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium126mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg16.9%
Sodium176mg7%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg23.1%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water82gN/A
Zinc0.8mg7.3%
Tags