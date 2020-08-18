Jalapeno Cheese Grits

Preheat oven to 350°F. Bring chicken stock to boil in large saucepan. Stir in grits. Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Meanwhile, melt butter in large skillet on medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir 5 minutes or until tender. Remove from heat. Add grits, cheese, eggs, water, jalapeño pepper, red pepper and black pepper; mix well. Spoon into lightly greased 13x9-inch baking dish.

Bake 30 minutes or until set.