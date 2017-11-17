Iranian Rice Cookies

In a separate bowl, combine the dry ingredients and then add to the wet ingredients.

Once the dough has formed, mold into a disc, cover and chill overnight.

Preheat the oven to 250°F.

Dust a large surface with flour and roll the dough out to about 1/3 inch thick. Using whatever shape you want, cut out the shapes you want.

Place the cookies on parchment-lined baking sheets. Place the cookies 2-inches apart from one another.

Bake for 10-15 minutes, until the cookies are baked but not golden.

Allow to cool.