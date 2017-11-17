  1. Home
Iranian Rice Cookies
This is an exceptional cookie with a light and spicy flavor!
Nov 17, 2017 | 11:42 am
By
Editor
This recipe pays homage to the humble rice grain. It's such a wonderful, light flavor and the rice flour is interesting to work with if you've never used it before.

16
Servings
228
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Cup sugar
  • 4 Cups rice flour
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 Teaspoon ground cardamom

Directions

In a separate bowl, combine the dry ingredients and then add to the wet ingredients.

Once the dough has formed, mold into a disc, cover and chill overnight.

Preheat the oven to 250°F.

Dust a large surface with flour and roll the dough out to about 1/3 inch thick. Using whatever shape you want, cut out the shapes you want.

Place the cookies on parchment-lined baking sheets. Place the cookies 2-inches apart from one another.

Bake for 10-15 minutes, until the cookies are baked but not golden.

Allow to cool.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
9g
13%
Sugar
4g
4%
Saturated Fat
1g
4%
Carbohydrate, by difference
35g
27%
Protein
2g
4%
Calcium, Ca
12mg
1%
Fiber, total dietary
4g
16%
Folate, total
5µg
1%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
6mg
2%
Phosphorus, P
24mg
3%
Selenium, Se
1µg
2%
Sodium, Na
273mg
18%
Water
16g
1%
