Iranian Rice Cookies

This recipe pays homage to the humble rice grain. It's such a wonderful, light flavor and the rice flour is interesting to work with if you've never used it before.
In a separate bowl, combine the dry ingredients and then add to the wet ingredients.
Once the dough has formed, mold into a disc, cover and chill overnight.
Preheat the oven to 250°F.
Dust a large surface with flour and roll the dough out to about 1/3 inch thick. Using whatever shape you want, cut out the shapes you want.
Place the cookies on parchment-lined baking sheets. Place the cookies 2-inches apart from one another.
Bake for 10-15 minutes, until the cookies are baked but not golden.
Allow to cool.