This Instant Pot Taco Soup is packed with kidney beans, corn, fire-roasted diced tomatoes, and taco seasoning. You can use a short cut by adding Frontera Beef Taco Sauce, which is packed with flavor but no added fillers like some taco seasonings may have.
Recipe courtesy of Seasonal Cravings
Ingredients
- 2 Pounds grass fed ground beef
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 14-oz can of corn, drained (frozen works too)
- 1 14-oz can of red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 28-oz can of fire-roasted diced tomatoes
- 2 14-oz cans of beef broth (you can do gluten free)
- 2 Tablespoons Frontera Beef Taco Sauce (or more to taste)
Directions
Turn instant pot to saute and cook onions and beef.
When beef is cooked drain the fat and return to instant pot.
Add corn, beans, tomatoes, beans, beef broth and taco sauce.
Add salt and pepper and stir.
Close lid and turn instant pot to sealed. Set manual timer for 10 min. and start.
When complete let the pot sit alone for about 10 minutes then do a quick release.
Be sure to handle knob with a dish towel or the steam could burn you.
Top with tortilla chips, cheese, sour cream, diced onions or peppers and avocado.