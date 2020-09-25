Instant Pot Taco Soup

Turn instant pot to saute and cook onions and beef.

When beef is cooked drain the fat and return to instant pot.

Add corn, beans, tomatoes, beans, beef broth and taco sauce.

Add salt and pepper and stir.

Close lid and turn instant pot to sealed. Set manual timer for 10 min. and start.

When complete let the pot sit alone for about 10 minutes then do a quick release.

Be sure to handle knob with a dish towel or the steam could burn you.

Top with tortilla chips, cheese, sour cream, diced onions or peppers and avocado.