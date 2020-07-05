Instant Pot Super Simple Chicken Wings

In a shallow dish, mix together taco seasoning and salt. Add chicken wings and coat with seasoning mixture evenly.

Arrange the trivet in the bottom of Instant Pot. Add 1 cup of water in Instant Pot.

Place the wings on top of trivet in a single layer. Secure the lid and cook under “Manual” and “High Pressure” for about 10 minutes.

Preheat the oven to Broil.

Select “Cancel” and carefully do a Quick release. Remove the lid and transfer chicken wings onto a parchment paper lined baking sheet.

Broil for about 5-10 minutes. Serve hot.