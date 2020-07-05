  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Instant Pot Super Simple Chicken Wings

July 5, 2020
It doesn't get any easier
Instant Pot Super Simple Chicken Wings
Photo courtesy of Corrie Cooks

These Instant Pot chicken wings are not only a snap to make, they're delicious and also keto-friendly. 

Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks

Ready in
35 m
15 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
3
Servings
307
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Pound grass-fed chicken wings
  • 2 Tablespoons taco seasoning
  • Salt, to taste

Directions

In a shallow dish, mix together taco seasoning and salt. Add chicken wings and coat with seasoning mixture evenly.

Arrange the trivet in the bottom of Instant Pot. Add 1 cup of water in Instant Pot.

Place the wings on top of trivet in a single layer. Secure the lid and cook under “Manual” and “High Pressure” for about 10 minutes.

Preheat the oven to Broil.

Select “Cancel” and carefully do a Quick release. Remove the lid and transfer chicken wings onto a parchment paper lined baking sheet.

Broil for about 5-10 minutes. Serve hot.

Nutritional Facts
Servings3
Calories Per Serving307
Total Fat20g31%
Sugar0.6gN/A
Saturated6g31%
Cholesterol168mg56%
Protein27g53%
Carbs3g1%
Vitamin A14µg2%
Vitamin B120.4µg15.7%
Vitamin B60.8mg61.4%
Vitamin D0.2µg1%
Vitamin E1mg6.5%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium17mg2%
Fiber0.8g3%
Folate (food)11µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)11µg3%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium24mg6%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)9mg54%
Phosphorus186mg27%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium340mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg12%
Sodium538mg22%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water105gN/A
Zinc2mg17%
