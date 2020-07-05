Instant Pot Super Simple Chicken Wings

July 5, 2020
Photo courtesy of Corrie Cooks
These Instant Pot chicken wings are not only a snap to make, they're delicious and also keto-friendly.
Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks
Ingredients
- 1 Pound grass-fed chicken wings
- 2 Tablespoons taco seasoning
- Salt, to taste
Directions
In a shallow dish, mix together taco seasoning and salt. Add chicken wings and coat with seasoning mixture evenly.
Arrange the trivet in the bottom of Instant Pot. Add 1 cup of water in Instant Pot.
Place the wings on top of trivet in a single layer. Secure the lid and cook under “Manual” and “High Pressure” for about 10 minutes.
Preheat the oven to Broil.
Select “Cancel” and carefully do a Quick release. Remove the lid and transfer chicken wings onto a parchment paper lined baking sheet.
Broil for about 5-10 minutes. Serve hot.
Servings3
Calories Per Serving307
Total Fat20g31%
Sugar0.6gN/A
Saturated6g31%
Cholesterol168mg56%
Protein27g53%
Carbs3g1%
Vitamin A14µg2%
Vitamin B120.4µg15.7%
Vitamin B60.8mg61.4%
Vitamin D0.2µg1%
Vitamin E1mg6.5%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium17mg2%
Fiber0.8g3%
Folate (food)11µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)11µg3%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium24mg6%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)9mg54%
Phosphorus186mg27%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium340mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg12%
Sodium538mg22%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water105gN/A
Zinc2mg17%
