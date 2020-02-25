Instant Pot Steel-Cut Oats Eight Ways

This is the easiest recipe for delicious and nutritious steel-cut oats, and with all the creative toppings ideas, this great go-to breakfast will never get boring.
Recipe courtesy of Spice Cravings
Ingredients
For the oatmeal
- 1 Cup steel-cut oats
- 4 Cups milk or water
- 3 Tablespoons Agave, honey or brown sugar
For the topping options
- chopped or grated apple with a sprinkle of cinnamon
- chopped pecans with a drizzle of maple syrup
- fresh blueberries with almond chips, sweetened with honey
- dried cranberries with chopped shelled pistachio
- freshly crushed green cardamom seeds with chopped pistachio, drizzled with a touch of honey
- a few strands of saffron, topped with almonds and agave nectar
- brown sugar, raisins and chopped walnuts
- fresh raspberries with a drizzle of honey
Directions
For the oatmeal
Cooking Steel Cut Oats Pot-in-Pot
Add 1 cup water in the inner pot for 6 qt, 2 cups for 8 qt. Place the trivet. Assemble oats and milk (or water) in an oven safe bowl that fits easily in the Instant Pot, and place on top of the trivet.
Close lid. If using a DUO, turn the vent to sealing position. Set Porridge mode and adjust the time to 15 mins. For a more firm and chewy texture, set 10 mins.
Wait for natural pressure release (NPR). This prevents the oats from sticking to the bottom. Open lid and stir. Add agave, or the sweetener of your choice. Adding sweetener is optional.
Cooking in Main Pot
Add oats and milk (or water). Stir and close lid. If using a DUO, turn the vent to sealing position. Set Porridge mode and adjust the time to 15 mins. For a more firm and chewy texture, set 10 mins.
Wait for natural pressure release (NPR). This prevents the oats from sticking to the bottom. Open lid and stir. Add agave, or the sweetener of your choice. Adding sweetener is optional.
For the topping options
Add these toppings in your desired amount to cooked oatmeal.