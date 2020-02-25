Instant Pot Steel-Cut Oats Eight Ways

Cooking Steel Cut Oats Pot-in-Pot

Add 1 cup water in the inner pot for 6 qt, 2 cups for 8 qt. Place the trivet. Assemble oats and milk (or water) in an oven safe bowl that fits easily in the Instant Pot, and place on top of the trivet.

Close lid. If using a DUO, turn the vent to sealing position. Set Porridge mode and adjust the time to 15 mins. For a more firm and chewy texture, set 10 mins.

Wait for natural pressure release (NPR). This prevents the oats from sticking to the bottom. Open lid and stir. Add agave, or the sweetener of your choice. Adding sweetener is optional.

Cooking in Main Pot

Add oats and milk (or water). Stir and close lid. If using a DUO, turn the vent to sealing position. Set Porridge mode and adjust the time to 15 mins. For a more firm and chewy texture, set 10 mins.

Wait for natural pressure release (NPR). This prevents the oats from sticking to the bottom. Open lid and stir. Add agave, or the sweetener of your choice. Adding sweetener is optional.