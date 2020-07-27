In the bottom of Instant Pot, arrange a steamer basket and pour water.

Place the broccoli florets in steamer basket.

Secure the lid and turn to “Seal” position.

Cook on “Manual” with “High Pressure” for about 3-4 minutes.

Press “Cancel” and do a quick release.

Carefully, remove the lid and transfer the broccoli onto a plate.

Remove the steamer basket and water.

With paper towels, pat dry the pot.

Add the oil in the Instant Pot and select “Sauté”. Now, add the garlic and ginger and sauté for about 30 seconds.

Add the broccoli and remaining ingredients and cook for about 1-2 minutes.

Press “Cancel” and serve hot.