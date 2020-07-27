July 27, 2020 | 12:26pm
Courtesy of Corrie Cooks
Steamed broccoli is a healthy and easy side dish, but with this recipe it gets a delicious twist.
Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup water
- 4 Cups broccoli florets
- 1 Tablespoon peanut oil
- 1 Teaspoon fresh ginger grated
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 Tablespoon soy sauce
- 1/2 Tablespoon fish sauce
- 1/2 Tablespoon rice wine
Directions
In the bottom of Instant Pot, arrange a steamer basket and pour water.
Place the broccoli florets in steamer basket.
Secure the lid and turn to “Seal” position.
Cook on “Manual” with “High Pressure” for about 3-4 minutes.
Press “Cancel” and do a quick release.
Carefully, remove the lid and transfer the broccoli onto a plate.
Remove the steamer basket and water.
With paper towels, pat dry the pot.
Add the oil in the Instant Pot and select “Sauté”. Now, add the garlic and ginger and sauté for about 30 seconds.
Add the broccoli and remaining ingredients and cook for about 1-2 minutes.
Press “Cancel” and serve hot.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving60
Total Fat4g6%
Sugar0.1gN/A
Saturated0.6g3.1%
Protein3g6%
Carbs5g2%
Vitamin A107µg12%
Vitamin B60.2mg12.7%
Vitamin C67mg75%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.6%
Calcium44mg4%
Fiber0.1g0.4%
Folate (food)52µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)52µg13%
Iron0.8mg4.2%
Magnesium26mg6%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.6mg3.9%
Phosphorus59mg8%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium269mg6%
Sodium419mg17%
Water132gN/A
Zinc0.4mg3.3%