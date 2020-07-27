  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Instant Pot Quinoa

July 27, 2020 | 12:15pm
Superfood to the rescue!
Courtesy of Corrie Cooks

Quinoa is a popular healthy food that is so versatile that you can eat it for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. 

This recipe is courtesy of Corrie Cooks.

Ready in
6 m
2 m
(prepare time)
4 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
628
Calories Per Serving

Notes

You can double up this dish easily: Just use 2 quinoa cups and 2 water cups and follow the same recipe (cooking for 4 minutes and then a quick pressure release).You can save the quinoa for up to 5 days in a airtight container.

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup quinoa
  • 1 Cup water
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Rinse the quinoa under cold water until the water is clear.

Add water, quinoa, salt and pepper in the pot. Stir a bit and close the lid.

Cook at high pressure for 4 minutes.

When cooking ends, do a quick pressure release (Instant Pot - move the valve to the venting position).

Open the lid, mix the quinoa and enjoy!

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving628
Total Fat10g16%
Saturated Fat1g6%
Protein24g48%
Carbs110g37%
Vitamin A2µgN/A
Vitamin B60.8mg64%
Vitamin E4mg28%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium93mg9%
Fiber12g49%
Folate (food)313µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)313µg78%
Iron8mg44%
Magnesium339mg81%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg16%
Phosphorus779mg100%
Polyunsaturated6gN/A
Potassium974mg21%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg41.8%
Sodium949mg40%
Thiamin (B1)0.6mg51.1%
Water259gN/A
Zinc5mg48%
