July 27, 2020 | 12:15pm
Courtesy of Corrie Cooks
Quinoa is a popular healthy food that is so versatile that you can eat it for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
This recipe is courtesy of Corrie Cooks.
Notes
You can double up this dish easily: Just use 2 quinoa cups and 2 water cups and follow the same recipe (cooking for 4 minutes and then a quick pressure release).You can save the quinoa for up to 5 days in a airtight container.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup quinoa
- 1 Cup water
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Rinse the quinoa under cold water until the water is clear.
Add water, quinoa, salt and pepper in the pot. Stir a bit and close the lid.
Cook at high pressure for 4 minutes.
When cooking ends, do a quick pressure release (Instant Pot - move the valve to the venting position).
Open the lid, mix the quinoa and enjoy!
Servings1
Calories Per Serving628
Total Fat10g16%
Saturated Fat1g6%
Protein24g48%
Carbs110g37%
Vitamin A2µgN/A
Vitamin B60.8mg64%
Vitamin E4mg28%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium93mg9%
Fiber12g49%
Folate (food)313µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)313µg78%
Iron8mg44%
Magnesium339mg81%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg16%
Phosphorus779mg100%
Polyunsaturated6gN/A
Potassium974mg21%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg41.8%
Sodium949mg40%
Thiamin (B1)0.6mg51.1%
Water259gN/A
Zinc5mg48%