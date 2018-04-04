Pour 2 cups of water into the inner cooking pot of the Instant Pot, then place a trivet (preferably with handles) in the pot. Line the sides of a 6-inch springform pan with parchment paper.

In a food processor or blender, put the lemon juice, the vanilla, 1/4 cup of sour cream, 1/2 cup of Swerve, and the cream cheese. (It’s important to add them to the blender in this order.)

Gently but thoroughly blend all the ingredients, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed.

Add the eggs and blend only as long as you need to in order to get them well incorporated, 20 to 30 seconds. Your mixture will be pourable by now.

Pour the mixture into the prepared pan. Cover the pan with aluminum foil and place on the trivet. (If your trivet doesn’t have handles, you may wish to use a foil sling to make removing the pan easier.)

Recipe excerpted with permission from The Keto Instant Pot Cookbook by Urvashi Pitre (Rockridge Press, 2018)