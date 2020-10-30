Instant Pot Hot Chocolate

October 30, 2020 | 2:26pm
Photo courtesy of Corrie Cooks.
This homemade hot chocolate is easy to make thanks to the Instant Pot and requires only four ingredients.
Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks.
Ingredients
- 4 Cups milk
- 1/2 Cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 Cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 2 Teaspoons vanilla extract
Directions
On the Instant Pot, select "saute." Add all the ingredients and stir until the mixture is chocolate-brown.
Close the lid and cook at high pressure for 3 minutes.
Once done. let the pressure release naturally.
Open the lid and pour hot chocolate into mugs. Top with mini marshmallows or any other topping you like.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving264
Total Fat9g13%
Sugar38gN/A
Saturated5g25%
Cholesterol24mg8%
Protein9g17%
Carbs40g13%
Vitamin A112µg12%
Vitamin B121µg46%
Vitamin D3µg21%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.2%
Vitamin K0.9µg0.7%
Calcium283mg28%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)14µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)14µg3%
Iron0.8mg4.6%
Magnesium51mg12%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg2.1%
Phosphorus245mg35%
Polyunsaturated0.5gN/A
Potassium408mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg33.2%
Sodium106mg4%
Sugars, added25gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.7%
Water216gN/A
Zinc1mg12%