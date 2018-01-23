  1. Home
Instant Pot Hot Buffalo Wings
You'll never need to go to bar to watch the game again!
Jan 23, 2018 | 6:06 pm
By
Editor
buffalo wings

No game day is complete without some delicious wings. With this recipe you can use any hot sauce you prefer, but Frank’s works well for this recipe.

America’s Best Buffalo Chicken Wings

 

Ready in
30 m
10
Servings
208
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 3 cups hot pepper sauce, preferably Frank’s
  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
  • 2 teaspoons onion powder
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 4 pounds chicken wings
  • Blue cheese dressing (optional)

Directions

Combine the hot pepper sauce, 1/2 cup butter, Worcestershire sauce, apple cider vinegar, oregano, smoked paprika, onion powder, and garlic powder in a saucepan set over a medium heat. Heat until the mixture boils. Lower the heat and simmer for 5 minutes.


Place trivet in bottom of cooking pot. Place wings on trivet in cooking pot.


Lock on lid and close Pressure Valve. Cook on high pressure for 5 minutes. When beep sounds, allow a 5-minute natural release, then a quick release.


Turn the oven to broil. Grease two baking sheets. Spread the wings onto the baking sheets and brush wings with sauce. Broil for 5 minutes. Turn the wings over, brush the other side with sauce and broil for another 5 minutes.
In a medium bowl, toss the wings in remaining sauce and serve with blue cheese dressing if desired.

Serve with Blue cheese dressing and celery sticks.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
6g
9%
Sugar
14g
16%
Saturated Fat
1g
4%
Cholesterol
28mg
9%
Carbohydrate, by difference
27g
21%
Protein
12g
26%
Vitamin A, RAE
6µg
1%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
48mg
64%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
8µg
9%
Calcium, Ca
68mg
7%
Choline, total
1mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
6g
24%
Folate, total
7µg
2%
Iron, Fe
2mg
11%
Magnesium, Mg
7mg
2%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
16mg
2%
Selenium, Se
1µg
2%
Sodium, Na
2040mg
100%
Water
59g
2%
More from USDA
Tags
Instant Pot
buffalo wings