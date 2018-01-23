Instant Pot Hot Buffalo Wings

No game day is complete without some delicious wings. With this recipe you can use any hot sauce you prefer, but Frank’s works well for this recipe.
America’s Best Buffalo Chicken Wings
Combine the hot pepper sauce, 1/2 cup butter, Worcestershire sauce, apple cider vinegar, oregano, smoked paprika, onion powder, and garlic powder in a saucepan set over a medium heat. Heat until the mixture boils. Lower the heat and simmer for 5 minutes.
Place trivet in bottom of cooking pot. Place wings on trivet in cooking pot.
Lock on lid and close Pressure Valve. Cook on high pressure for 5 minutes. When beep sounds, allow a 5-minute natural release, then a quick release.
Turn the oven to broil. Grease two baking sheets. Spread the wings onto the baking sheets and brush wings with sauce. Broil for 5 minutes. Turn the wings over, brush the other side with sauce and broil for another 5 minutes.
In a medium bowl, toss the wings in remaining sauce and serve with blue cheese dressing if desired.
Serve with Blue cheese dressing and celery sticks.