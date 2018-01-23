Instant Pot Hot Buffalo Wings

Combine the hot pepper sauce, 1/2 cup butter, Worcestershire sauce, apple cider vinegar, oregano, smoked paprika, onion powder, and garlic powder in a saucepan set over a medium heat. Heat until the mixture boils. Lower the heat and simmer for 5 minutes.



Place trivet in bottom of cooking pot. Place wings on trivet in cooking pot.



Lock on lid and close Pressure Valve. Cook on high pressure for 5 minutes. When beep sounds, allow a 5-minute natural release, then a quick release.



Turn the oven to broil. Grease two baking sheets. Spread the wings onto the baking sheets and brush wings with sauce. Broil for 5 minutes. Turn the wings over, brush the other side with sauce and broil for another 5 minutes.

In a medium bowl, toss the wings in remaining sauce and serve with blue cheese dressing if desired.

Serve with Blue cheese dressing and celery sticks.