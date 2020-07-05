Instant Pot Glazed Chicken Wings

In the bottom of an Instant Pot, arrange a steamer trivet and pour in 1 cup of water. Arrange the chicken wings on top of the trivet in a single layer. Secure the lid and turn to “Seal” position. Cook on “Manual” with “High Pressure” for about 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to Broil. Line a baking sheet with a piece of foil.

Press “Cancel” on the Instant Pot and do a quick release. Carefully remove the lid and transfer the wings onto a plate. With paper towels, pat dry the chicken wings.

For the sauce: in a large bowl, add the sugar, fish sauce and crushed garlic cloves and mix well. Add the wings and coat with the sauce generously.

Remove the wings from the bowl, reserving any remaining sauce.

Arrange the wings onto the prepared baking sheet and broil for about 5 minutes per side. Remove the wings from the oven and set aside.

In a skillet, heat the oil over medium heat and sauté the minced garlic for about 1-2 minutes. Add the wings and reserved sauce and cook for about 1 minute, stirring continuously. Serve hot.