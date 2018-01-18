  1. Home
Instant Pot Chicken Breast
These wonderful Tuscan flavors will have you
Jan 18, 2018 | 12:26 pm
By
Editor
chicken breast
It’s always good to have an easy, go- to chicken breast recipe on hand. This recipe, inspired by Tuscan flavors, is exactly that.

101 Best Chicken Recipes

This meal is ready in about 30 minutes, and most of the ingredients you will have in your pantry already.

4
Servings
247
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons of olive oil (or more as needed)
  • 1 pound boneless, skin-on chicken breasts
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 medium onion, thinly sliced
  • ½ cup sliced cremini mushrooms
  • 1 lemon, thinly sliced
  • 1 teaspoon fresh thyme
  • 1 can diced tomatoes (14.5 ounces)
  • 1 tablespoon capers

Directions

Season the chicken breasts with about a teaspoon of salt.

Put your Instant Pot on “sauté” mode and heat the olive oil. Place the chicken breasts skin side-down and sear until lightly browned, about 2 minutes each side. You may have to do this in batches. Set chicken aside.

Add olive oil as needed and place the onions, mushrooms, lemon slices, and thyme in the pot. Mix until fragrant, about 5 minutes. Season with the remaining salt. Add the chicken breasts and pour the diced tomatoes into the pot. Close the lid of the Instant Pot and close the steam valve. Press the “poultry” button and cook for 15 minutes.

After 15 minutes, wait for the pot to cool and the pressure to naturally release. (about 10 minutes) Open the lid and check the chicken with a meat thermometer. Make sure the internal temperature is above 165°F.

Garnish with capers and serve.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
11g
16%
Saturated Fat
2g
8%
Cholesterol
131mg
44%
Carbohydrate, by difference
1g
1%
Protein
37g
80%
Vitamin A, RAE
18µg
3%
Vitamin B-6
1mg
77%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
3mg
4%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
6µg
7%
Calcium, Ca
19mg
2%
Choline, total
133mg
31%
Folate, total
3µg
1%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
41mg
13%
Niacin
11mg
79%
Pantothenic acid
2mg
40%
Phosphorus, P
276mg
39%
Selenium, Se
36µg
65%
Sodium, Na
148mg
10%
Water
80g
3%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
