Instant Pot Chicken Breast

Season the chicken breasts with about a teaspoon of salt.

Put your Instant Pot on “sauté” mode and heat the olive oil. Place the chicken breasts skin side-down and sear until lightly browned, about 2 minutes each side. You may have to do this in batches. Set chicken aside.

Add olive oil as needed and place the onions, mushrooms, lemon slices, and thyme in the pot. Mix until fragrant, about 5 minutes. Season with the remaining salt. Add the chicken breasts and pour the diced tomatoes into the pot. Close the lid of the Instant Pot and close the steam valve. Press the “poultry” button and cook for 15 minutes.

After 15 minutes, wait for the pot to cool and the pressure to naturally release. (about 10 minutes) Open the lid and check the chicken with a meat thermometer. Make sure the internal temperature is above 165°F.

Garnish with capers and serve.