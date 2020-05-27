Instant Pot Chicken Adobo

May 27, 2020
Using the adobo technique native to the Philippines, this classic chicken adobo recipe uses apple cider vinegar and garlic, bay leaves and soy sauce for a delicious Instant Pot meal.
This recipe is courtesy of Corrie Cooks.
Ingredients
- 2 Pounds chicken, cubed
- 2/3 Cups apple cider vinegar
- 1/3 Cup soy sauce
- 4 garlic cloves
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 Teaspoon black pepper
- Salt, to taste
Directions
Add all the ingredients to the Instant Pot.
Close the lid and cook at high pressure for 15 minutes.
Once done, do a quick pressure release by moving the little handle to "venting."
Open the lid and transfer chicken to a serving dish.
Select sauté on Instant Pot and let the sauce simmer for 10 more minutes.
Drizzle the prepared sauce over the chicken and serve.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving343
Total Fat23g35%
Sugar0.2gN/A
Saturated7g33%
Cholesterol113mg38%
Protein29g59%
Carbs2g1%
Vitamin A63µg7%
Vitamin B120.5µg19.5%
Vitamin B60.6mg44.6%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin D0.3µg2%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.1%
Vitamin K3µg3%
Calcium31mg3%
Fiber0.3g1.3%
Folate (food)12µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)12µg3%
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium44mg10%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)11mg66%
Phosphorus252mg36%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium382mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg16.1%
Sodium886mg37%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water136gN/A
Zinc2mg20%