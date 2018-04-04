  1. Home
Instant Pot Cauliflower Mac and Cheese

Even cauliflower haters will love this recipe
Apr 4, 2018 | 3:08 pm
By
Editor
keto cauliflower mac and cheese
Hélène Dujardin

This recipe recieves universal raves, and with good reason — it's creamy, it's rich, it's easy to make, and it's keto. What's not to love? This might just be the recipe to covert those self-proclaimed haters of cauliflower. — Urvashi Pitre, author of The Keto Instant Pot Cookbook

4
Servings
473
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Cups cauliflower rice
  • 2 Tablespoons cream cheese, at room temperature
  • 1/2 Cup half-and-half
  • 1/2 Cup grated sharp Cheddar cheese
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Milliliter freshly ground black pepper

Directions

In a heatproof bowl, mix the cauliflower, cream cheese, half-and-half, Cheddar cheese, salt, and pepper together. Cover the bowl with aluminum foil.

Pour 11/2 cups of water into the inner cooking pot of the Instant Pot, then place a trivet in the pot. Place the bowl on the trivet.

Lock the lid into place. Select Manual or Pressure Cook and adjust the pressure to High. Cook for 5 minutes. When the cooking is complete, let the pressure release naturally for 10 minutes, then quick-release any remaining pressure. Unlock the lid and carefully remove the bowl. Remove the foil.

Place the cooked cauliflower under the broiler, and broil until the cheese is brown and bubbling, 3 to 5 minutes. Serve immediately.

Recipe excerpted with permission from The Keto Instant Pot Cookbook by Urvashi Pitre (Rockridge Press, 2018)

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
11g
17%
Sugar
2g
N/A
Saturated Fat
6g
32%
Cholesterol
34mg
11%
Protein
11g
22%
Carbs
79g
26%
Vitamin A
93µg
10%
Vitamin B12
0.2µg
4%
Vitamin B6
0.2mg
8.1%
Vitamin C
0.3mg
0.5%
Vitamin D
0.2µg
N/A
Vitamin E
0.2mg
1.2%
Vitamin K
1µg
2%
Calcium
144mg
14%
Folate (food)
14µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
14µg
4%
Iron
0.9mg
4.8%
Magnesium
42mg
10%
Monounsaturated
3g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
2mg
8%
Phosphorus
209mg
30%
Polyunsaturated
0.6g
N/A
Potassium
146mg
4%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.2mg
9.6%
Sodium
347mg
14%
Trans
0.2g
N/A
Zinc
2mg
12%
