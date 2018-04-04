Broccoli, Ham, and Pepper Frittata

Grease a 6-by-3-inch pan extremely well so the egg does not stick to it once cooked. I use a silicone brush to get oil or butter into every crevice of the pan.

Arrange the sliced peppers in the bottom of the pan. Place the cubed ham on top. Cover with the frozen broccoli.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, half-and-half, salt, and pepper. Stir in the cheese.

Pour the egg mixture over the vegetables and ham. Cover the pan with aluminum foil or a silicone lid.

Pour 2 cups of water into the inner cooking pot of the Instant Pot, then place a trivet in the pot. Place the covered pan on the trivet.

Lock the lid into place. Select Manual or Pressure Cook and adjust the pressure to High. Cook for 20 minutes. When the cooking is complete, let the pressure release naturally for 10 minutes, then quick-release any remaining pressure. Unlock the lid.

Carefully remove the pan from the pot and remove the foil. Let the frittata sit for 5 to 10 minutes. Using a knife, gently loosen the sides of the frittata. Place a plate on top of the pan and, holding it in place, invert the frittata onto the plate. If you want the pepper and ham side up, you’re done. If you want the cheese side up, flip it on a plate once more.

Serve as is, or brown the top of the frittata under the broiler for 3 to 4 minutes.

Recipe excerpted with permission from The Keto Instant Pot Cookbook by Urvashi Pitre (Rockridge Press, 2018)