Insanely Delicious Spicy Basil Chicken

Whisk 1 tablespoon of soy sauce and 1 teaspoon of cornstarch together in a medium bowl. Add the chicken cubes and coat the chicken in the soy sauce mixture. Set aside.



In a separate small bowl, combine all of the spicy basil sauce ingredients. Whisk together to incorporate the cornstarch. Set aside.

Heat a large pan over medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon of canola oil and once hot, add the shallots. Saute for 1 minute, until they begin to soften. Add half the chicken to the pan, browning on all sides for 2 minutes. Do not cook fully. Remove the chicken from the pan and place into a bowl. Add the second batch of chicken and repeat. Add the browned chicken to the bowl.

Add an additional tablespoon of oil to the pan. Add the bell pepper and onion and saute for 2 minutes. Next, add the broccoli and saute for an additional minute. Add the garlic to the pan, adding additional oil as needed to ensure nothing burns. Saute until the vegetables are soft and cooked.

Add the chicken back into the pan. Then add the spicy basil sauce and mix thoroughly to coat the chicken and vegetables. Remove from heat and stir in the sliced basil.

Serve immediately with brown rice.