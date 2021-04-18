Dinner just doesn't get any easier than this comforting vegetable pie—it even makes its own crust! To make it even quicker, substitute a 10-ounce package of frozen chopped broccoli or cauliflower for the fresh; it doesn't need to be boiled. Just thaw, drain and add it to the pie.
This recipe is by Betty Crocker and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups chopped broccoli or cauliflower
- 1/3 Cup chopped onion
- 1/3 Cup chopped bell pepper
- 1 Cup shredded cheddar cheese (4 ounces)
- 1/2 Cup biscuit mix, such as Original Bisquick mix
- 1 Cup milk
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon pepper
- 2 eggs
Directions
Step 1: Heat oven to 400 F. Grease a 9-inch pie plate.
Step 2: In a medium saucepan, heat 1 inch of salted water to boiling. Add 2 cups chopped broccoli (or cauliflower); cover and heat to boiling. Cook about 5 minutes, or until almost tender; drain thoroughly.
Step 3: In the greased pie plate, stir together the cooked broccoli, 1/3 cup chopped onion, 1/3 cup chopped bell pepper and 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese (4 ounces).
Step 4: In a bowl, combine 1/2 cup biscuit mix (such as Original Bisquick mix), 1 cup milk, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and 2 eggs. Stir together until blended. Pour into the pie plate.
Step 5: Bake 35 to 45 minutes or until golden brown and knife inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes.