Step 1: Heat oven to 400 F. Grease a 9-inch pie plate.

Step 2: In a medium saucepan, heat 1 inch of salted water to boiling. Add 2 cups chopped broccoli (or cauliflower); cover and heat to boiling. Cook about 5 minutes, or until almost tender; drain thoroughly.

Step 3: In the greased pie plate, stir together the cooked broccoli, 1/3 cup chopped onion, 1/3 cup chopped bell pepper and 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese (4 ounces).

Step 4: In a bowl, combine 1/2 cup biscuit mix (such as Original Bisquick mix), 1 cup milk, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and 2 eggs. Stir together until blended. Pour into the pie plate.

Step 5: Bake 35 to 45 minutes or until golden brown and knife inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes.