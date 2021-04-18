  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Impossibly Easy Vegetable Pie

April 18, 2021
Forms its own crust as it bakes
Impossibly Easy Vegetable Pie recipe - The Daily Meal
LauriPatterson/E+/Getty Images

Dinner just doesn't get any easier than this comforting vegetable pie—it even makes its own crust! To make it even quicker, substitute a 10-ounce package of frozen chopped broccoli or cauliflower for the fresh; it doesn't need to be boiled. Just thaw, drain and add it to the pie.

This recipe is by Betty Crocker and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.

Ready in
1 h
15 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
134
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Easy Recipes for Chickpeas
Easy Spaghetti Recipes
8 Easy Vegetarian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 Cups chopped broccoli or cauliflower
  • 1/3 Cup chopped onion
  • 1/3 Cup chopped bell pepper
  • 1 Cup shredded cheddar cheese (4 ounces)
  • 1/2 Cup biscuit mix, such as Original Bisquick mix
  • 1 Cup milk
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon pepper
  • 2 eggs

Directions

Step 1: Heat oven to 400 F. Grease a 9-inch pie plate.

Step 2: In a medium saucepan, heat 1 inch of salted water to boiling. Add 2 cups chopped broccoli (or cauliflower); cover and heat to boiling. Cook about 5 minutes, or until almost tender; drain thoroughly.

Step 3: In the greased pie plate, stir together the cooked broccoli, 1/3 cup chopped onion, 1/3 cup chopped bell pepper and 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese (4 ounces).

Step 4: In a bowl, combine 1/2 cup biscuit mix (such as Original Bisquick mix), 1 cup milk, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and 2 eggs. Stir together until blended. Pour into the pie plate.

Step 5: Bake 35 to 45 minutes or until golden brown and knife inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes.

Tags
best recipes
Bisquick
breakfast
brunch
cheese
Dinner
Easy
eggs
lunch
pie
quiche
quick
savory pie
vegetable
weeknight
comfort food
biscuit mix
main dish
impossibly easy
Impossibly Easy Vegetable Pie
foolproof
beginner recipes