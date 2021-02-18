  1. Home
Iced Christmas Shortbread Cookies

February 18, 2021

Joyce Gephart received an honorable mention for this recipe in 1997. Her friend described these cookies as "sinfully delicate and crispy."

  • Chilling time: 30 minutes
  • Yield: 48 cookies
Ingredients

Dough

  • 1 Cup butter
  • 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 1/2 Teaspoon lemon extract
  • 21/2 Cups flour

Icing

  • 1/2 Cup butter
  • 11/4 Cups confectioners' sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 Teaspoon milk
  • Red, green food coloring

Directions

1. Heat oven to 300 degrees. Beat butter with sugar in mixing bowl until fluffy. Add lemon extract. Stir in flour in 3 parts, beating well after each addition; dough will be stiff.

2. Knead in bowl 5 minutes, or until smooth. Wrap dough in wax paper and chill 30 minutes.

3. Roll teaspoon-size pieces of dough into balls and place 2 inches apart on ungreased cookies sheets. Flatten balls to 1/4-inch thick. Bake 22 minutes or until slightly colored.

4. For icing, melt 1/2 cup butter and add enough confectioners' sugar to achieve spreading consistency. Add vanilla and milk. Divide icing into 2 bowls. Tint 1 with red food coloring and the other with green. Spread on cooled cookies.

