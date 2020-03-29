Icebox Cake

Line the sides and bottom of a 9-inch cake pan with plastic wrap. Cut ladyfingers so they sit flush against the bottom of the pan, reserving the cut pieces. Arrange the ladyfingers around the sides of the pan and across the bottom, using the cut pieces to fill in any gaps, to prevent the filling from oozing out. Set aside.

In a measuring cup, dissolve the cornstarch into milk. In a bowl set over a medium saucepan with an inch of water in it, combine yolks, 1/4 cup of granulated sugar, and cornstarch-milk mixture, and cook about 5 minutes over simmering water, until thick and smooth. Be sure your heat is on low, unless you want sweet scrambled eggs!

Remove from heat and add lemon juice and zest, and allow to cool.

In a large bowl, cream butter and powdered sugar with an electric mixer, then add extracts. Mix in lemon/egg mixture until smooth and pale yellow.

In a separate bowl (or stand mixer), whip egg whites to soft peaks, streaming the remaining granulated sugar in on the side of the bowl (so you don't deflate them!); continue whipping until you reach the stiff peak stage.

Fold the egg whites carefully into the butter-lemon mixture. Don't overmix.

Pour half of the filling in the bottom of the pan, then cover with remaining ladyfingers (there should be just enough left for a nice full layer). Cover with the remaining filling, cover with a layer of plastic wrap, and freeze or refrigerate overnight.

When ready to serve, top with whipped cream and garnish with a lemon slice, removing the cake from the pan and setting on a platter.