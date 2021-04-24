The name of this cake speaks for itself—it's a cinch to make. It's a dessert almost everyone is likely to enjoy whether it's served at home or packed up and taken along on the next picnic.
The cake recipe is from "The Joy of Cooking" (Bobbs-Merrill, 1953) by Irma S. Rombauer and Marion Rombauer Beckman. The frosting recipe is from "The Cake Mix Doctor" (Workman Publishing Company, 1999) by Anne Byrn. Both recipes were originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
- 1 3/4 Cup cake flour (sifted before measuring)
- 1 Cup packed brown sugar
- 3/4 Cups chopped nuts (optional)
- 3/4 Cups chopped dates (optional)
- 1/2 Cup soft butter
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 Cup milk
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1 3/4 Teaspoon double acting baking powder
- 1 Teaspoon pure vanilla extract
For the frosting:
- 8 Tablespoons butter
- 1/2 Cup light brown sugar
- 1/2 Cup dark brown sugar
- 1/4 Cup milk
- 2 Cups confectioners' sugar
- 1 Teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease and flour a 9-by-13-inch pan. Be sure to have all ingredients at room temperature.
Step 2: In a large bowl, whisk together 1 3/4 cups sifted cake flour and 1 cup brown sugar. Add 3/4 cup chopped nuts (optional), 3/4 cup chopped dates (optional), 1/2 cup soft butter, 2 eggs, 1/2 cup milk, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 3/4 teaspoons double acting baking powder and 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract. Beat vigorously with a wire whisk or rotary beater for 2 to 3 minutes.
Step 3: Pour mixture into greased and floured pan and bake for about 30 minutes. Cool.
For the frosting:
Step 1: To a medium sized heavy-duty saucepan over medium heat, add 8 tablespoons butter, 1/2 cup light brown sugar and 1/2 cup dark brown sugar. Stir and cook until the mixture comes to a boil, about 2 minutes.
Step 2: Add 1/4 cup milk, stir and bring the mixture back to a boil, then remove the pan from the heat.
Step 3: Add 2 cups confectioners' sugar and 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract. Beat with a wooden spoon or wire whisk until the frosting is smooth (it will be thin).
Step 4: Pour frosting, while still warm, over the cooled cake. Cut into squares and serve.