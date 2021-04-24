The name of this cake speaks for itself—it's a cinch to make. It's a dessert almost everyone is likely to enjoy whether it's served at home or packed up and taken along on the next picnic.

The cake recipe is from "The Joy of Cooking" (Bobbs-Merrill, 1953) by Irma S. Rombauer and Marion Rombauer Beckman. The frosting recipe is from "The Cake Mix Doctor" (Workman Publishing Company, 1999) by Anne Byrn. Both recipes were originally published in The Baltimore Sun.