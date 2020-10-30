Hot Cocoa With Chocolate-Dipped Peppermint Candy Canes

October 30, 2020 | 3:59pm
Photo courtesy of Imperial Sugar.
When it's cold and frosty outside, stay warm and toasty inside with Chef Eddy's made-from-scratch hot cocoa. Serve with a chocolate-dipped peppermint candy cane for an extra special treat.
Recipe courtesy of Imperial Sugar.
Ingredients
- 4 Cups milk (whole or 2 %)
- 4 Tablespoons Imperial Sugar Dark Brown Sugar
- 6-8 Ounces bar chocolate 55-65% cocoa mass (depending on desired strength)
- Pinch of salt
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- Chocolate Dipped Peppermint Candy Canes
Directions
In a saucepan, whisk milk and brown sugar to a boil. Remove from heat.
Chop chocolate in small pieces and whisk 3/4 of it into hot milk. (For a stronger chocolate flavor add more chocolate.) Add salt and vanilla extract.
Pour in mugs and serve with chocolate-dipped peppermint candy canes.
Note: You can make hot cocoa more luxurious by replacing 1 cup of milk with half and half.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving311
Total Fat15g24%
Sugar23gN/A
Saturated9g45%
Cholesterol24mg8%
Protein18g35%
Carbs51g17%
Vitamin A112µg12%
Vitamin B121µg46%
Vitamin B60.2mg11.6%
Vitamin D3µg21%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.5%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium348mg35%
Fiber19g74%
Folate (food)28µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)28µg7%
Iron7mg39%
Magnesium276mg66%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg8%
Phosphorus573mg82%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium1101mg23%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg41.2%
Sodium155mg6%
Sugars, added10gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg12.7%
Water217gN/A
Zinc4mg39%