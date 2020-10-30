Hot Cocoa With Chocolate-Dipped Peppermint Candy Canes

In a saucepan, whisk milk and brown sugar to a boil. Remove from heat.

Chop chocolate in small pieces and whisk 3/4 of it into hot milk. (For a stronger chocolate flavor add more chocolate.) Add salt and vanilla extract.

Pour in mugs and serve with chocolate-dipped peppermint candy canes.

Note: You can make hot cocoa more luxurious by replacing 1 cup of milk with half and half.