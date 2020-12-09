Hoppin' John

December 9, 2020 | 3:19pm
bhofack2/iStock via Getty Images
This delicious classic Southern dish is packed with power flavors. This dish is filled with black-eyed peas which are a symbol for good luck, so it's best to eat this during your Christmas or New Year's Day dinner.
This recipe is by Pam Smith O'Hara and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- 2 Tablespoons peanut oil
- 1 large yellow onion, finely diced
- 2 bay leaves
- 1/2 Teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/4 Teaspoon ground chipotle chilies
- 4 Cups frozen black-eyed peas
- 4 Cups water
- 1 Teaspoon salt or to taste
- 1 Cup long-grain white rice, cooked to package directions
- Pinch ground allspice
Directions
Melt butter with oil in a large, heavy saucepan over medium heat.
Add onion, bay leaves, thyme, chili and allspice.
Cook, stirring frequently until onion is lightly browned, about 7 minutes.
Add peas and 4 cups water; heat to boil.
Lower heat; simmer, covered, until peas are soft, 20 minutes.
Check pan occasionally to make sure they are covered with water; add more if needed.
Season with salt.
Serve over rice.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving408
Total Fat10g16%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated3g16%
Cholesterol8mg3%
Protein8g16%
Carbs70g23%
Vitamin A86µg10%
Vitamin B60.2mg16.9%
Vitamin C7mg7%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K3µg2%
Calcium209mg21%
Fiber8g32%
Folate (food)256µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)256µg64%
Iron2mg13%
Magnesium98mg23%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg18%
Phosphorus142mg20%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium726mg15%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg19%
Sodium601mg25%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg17.6%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water389gN/A
Zinc2mg19%