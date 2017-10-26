Honey-Soy Glazed Salmon With Veggies and Oranges

Preheat the broiler with the oven rack 6 inches from the heat. Whisk together the honey, soy sauce, mustard, rice wine vinegar, and red pepper in a small bowl.

Snap off and discard the tough ends of the asparagus. Place the asparagus, green beans, orange slices, olive oil, salt, and pepper in a large bowl, and toss to coat.

Place the salmon in the center of a heavy-duty aluminum foil-lined baking sheet. Brush the salmon with about 2 tablespoons of the honey mixture. Spread the asparagus mixture around the salmon.

Broil 4 minutes; remove from the oven, and brush the salmon with about 2 tablespoons of the honey mixture. Return to the oven, and broil 4 more minutes. Remove from the oven, and brush the salmon with the remaining honey mixture. Return to the oven, and broil 2 more minutes. Garnish with the sesame seeds, if desired. Serve immediately.

Recipes excerpted with permission from One Sheet Eats by Oxmoor House (Time Inc. Books, 2017)