  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Honey-Soy Glazed Salmon With Veggies and Oranges
A perfect, healthy dinner, for any day of the week.
Oct 26, 2017 | 2:55 pm
By
Editor
Honey-Soy Glazed Salmon With Veggies and Oranges
Oxmoor House

Here’s the delicious proof that you can serve a complete, no-mess fish dinner in 25 minutes. — One Sheet Eats.

4
Servings
264
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 4 Tablespoons honey
  • 1 Tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 Teaspoon seasoned rice wine vinegar
  • 1/4 Teaspoon dried crushed red pepper
  • 1 Pound fresh medium-sized asparagus
  • 8 Ounces fresh green beans, trimmed
  • 1 small orange, cut into 1/4- to 1/2-inch slices
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 (5- to 6-ounce) skinless salmon fillets
  • Toasted sesame seeds (optional)

Directions

Preheat the broiler with the oven rack 6 inches from the heat. Whisk together the honey, soy sauce, mustard, rice wine vinegar, and red pepper in a small bowl.

Snap off and discard the tough ends of the asparagus. Place the asparagus, green beans, orange slices, olive oil, salt, and pepper in a large bowl, and toss to coat.

Place the salmon in the center of a heavy-duty aluminum foil-lined baking sheet. Brush the salmon with about 2 tablespoons of the honey mixture. Spread the asparagus mixture around the salmon.

Broil 4 minutes; remove from the oven, and brush the salmon with about 2 tablespoons of the honey mixture. Return to the oven, and broil 4 more minutes. Remove from the oven, and brush the salmon with the remaining honey mixture. Return to the oven, and broil 2 more minutes. Garnish with the sesame seeds, if desired. Serve immediately.

Recipes excerpted with permission from One Sheet Eats by Oxmoor House (Time Inc. Books, 2017)

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
17g
24%
Sugar
7g
8%
Saturated Fat
9g
38%
Cholesterol
39mg
13%
Carbohydrate, by difference
11g
8%
Protein
18g
39%
Vitamin A, RAE
301µg
43%
Vitamin B-12
2µg
83%
Vitamin B-6
1mg
77%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
24mg
32%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
474µg
100%
Calcium, Ca
267mg
27%
Choline, total
15mg
4%
Copper, Cu
1mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
2g
8%
Folate, total
112µg
28%
Iron, Fe
5mg
28%
Magnesium, Mg
102mg
32%
Manganese, Mn
2mg
100%
Niacin
5mg
36%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
221mg
32%
Riboflavin
1mg
91%
Selenium, Se
8µg
15%
Sodium, Na
336mg
22%
Thiamin
1mg
91%
Water
148g
5%
Zinc, Zn
4mg
50%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.