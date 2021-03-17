  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Chocolate Cherry Macaroons

March 17, 2021 | 3:43pm
By
A fun twist on the classic cookie
Food photos/Shutterstock

These quick and easy cookies are great to make with your kids; even the very young ones can get in on the act. They are terrific for cookie swaps or holiday gifts, or any time you just want a sweet treat at home.

This recipe is by Beth Hillson and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ready in
25 m
15 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
296
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Variation: To make vanilla macaroons, replace the chocolate with 1/4 cup flour or potato starch. Bake 10 minutes or just until edges of cookies are golden brown.

Ingredients

  • 2 squares unsweetened chocolate
  • 1 can sweetened condensed milk
  • 1/2 Pound sweetened flaked coconut
  • 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/8 Teaspoon salt
  • 12 to 14 large maraschino cherries
  • 1 Tablespoon vegetable shortening
  • 2 Tablespoons flour

Directions

Step 1: Heat oven to 375 F.

Step 2: Set 2 squares unsweetened chocolate in a bowl and microwave for on high for 1 minute. Stir with a spoon. If there are any lumps remaining, microwave for another minute. Scrape melted chocolate into large bowl. Add 1 can sweetened condensed milk, 1/2 pound sweetened flaked coconut, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla and 1/8 teaspoon salt. Mix with large spoon. Mixture will be very thick and sticky.

Step 3: Drain 12 to 14 large maraschino cherries and cut each in half. Set aside in small bowl.

Step 4: Using a paper towel, lightly coat 2 cookie sheets with 1 tablespoon vegetable shortening. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of flour over each sheet. Standing over the sink, tilt and gently tap each pan until it's white with flour. Tap loose flour off sheets into sink.

Step 5: Using a tablespoon, drop spoonfuls of the batter onto the cookie sheets. Leave about 1 inch between the cookies. Put a cherry, cut side down, in the center of each cookie.

Step 6: Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until the edges of the cookies start to brown. Remove from oven and allow cookies to cool on the pan, and then use a spatula to remove them. Store in an airtight container. These cookies may also be frozen.

