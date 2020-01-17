Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Place a tater tot on one end of the bacon. Roll the tater tot up wrapping bacon around the whole tater tot.

Place tater tots (seam-side down) onto a wire rack with a sheet pan underneath. Repeat with the rest of the bacon, using 2-3 tater tots per strip. Season with pepper.

Bake for 20 minutes. If you don't have a wire rack, place tater tots directly on a sheet pan and flip halfway through baking.

After baking, drizzle each tater tot with honey.