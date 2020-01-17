This sweet and salty recipe is courtesy of Chop Happy's Jason Goldstein. It's the perfect appetizer for game day, birthday parties or any random Tuesday night!
Notes
Be sure to buy "cheap" thinly sliced bacon. If it's too thick, it won't crisp up and will lose its shape around the tater tots.
Ingredients
- 6 strips of thin-sliced bacon
- 15-20 frozen tater tots
- 2 Tablespoons honey
- Black pepper to taste
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Place a tater tot on one end of the bacon. Roll the tater tot up wrapping bacon around the whole tater tot.
Place tater tots (seam-side down) onto a wire rack with a sheet pan underneath. Repeat with the rest of the bacon, using 2-3 tater tots per strip. Season with pepper.
Bake for 20 minutes. If you don't have a wire rack, place tater tots directly on a sheet pan and flip halfway through baking.
After baking, drizzle each tater tot with honey.