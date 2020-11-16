  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Homemade Honeycomb Candy

November 16, 2020 | 4:32pm
Simple and sweet
Courtesy of Imperial Sugar

Simple and sweet, you just need four pantry staple ingredients to make this honeycomb candy, which makes the perfect gift for the sugar fan in your life.

This recipe is courtesy of Imperial Sugar.

Ready in
20 m
10 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
157
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup extra fine sugar, preferably Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar
  • 4 Tablespoons dark corn syrup
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

Line a 9-inch square pan with foil. Spray with cooking spray. Set aside.

Add sugar and syrup to a large saucepan of heat. Mix to combine.

Turn pan to medium-high heat.

Let mixture melt and come to 295°F using a candy thermometer.

Remove from heat and add baking soda and vanilla. It will bubble and foam.

When baking soda has dissolved, immediately pour into prepared pan.

Let cool completely.

Remove from pan and break into pieces.

Store in an airtight container.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving157
Sugar41gN/A
Carbs41g14%
Calcium4mgN/A
Magnesium2mgN/A
Phosphorus2mgN/A
Potassium11mgN/A
Sodium503mg21%
Sugars, added40gN/A
Water5gN/A
Tags
best recipes
christmas recipes
edible gifts
candy recipe
