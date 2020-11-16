Homemade Honeycomb Candy

Line a 9-inch square pan with foil. Spray with cooking spray. Set aside.

Add sugar and syrup to a large saucepan of heat. Mix to combine.

Turn pan to medium-high heat.

Let mixture melt and come to 295°F using a candy thermometer.

Remove from heat and add baking soda and vanilla. It will bubble and foam.

When baking soda has dissolved, immediately pour into prepared pan.

Let cool completely.

Remove from pan and break into pieces.

Store in an airtight container.