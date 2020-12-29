This easy recipe makes homemade pasta much less intimidating. You just need a rolling pin to roll out the dough and a pizza cutter to cut the pasta strips — and they don't have to be perfect! Use the noodles in chicken noodle soup, stroganoff or with a light butter sauce.
Notes
If you aren't using the noodles immediately, you can dry them completely on a wire rack and store in an air-tight bag for up to a month. Or you can freeze the noodles for up to three months.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup flour
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 2 eggs
Directions
In a mixing bowl, combine the flour and salt.
Make a well in the flour and crack the eggs into it.
With a fork, beat the eggs and slowly incorporate the flour into the eggs as seen in the video above.
As the flour and eggs become more and more incorporated, mixing will become easier to do with your hands.
When the eggs are no longer runny and you have a sticky ball, dump it out onto a floured surface and continue kneading the dough, adding more flour as necessary.
Knead until the dough is smooth and no longer sticky.
Place in a bowl, cover with plastic and refrigerate for 2-24 hours.
Divide the dough into 2 halves.
On a well-floured surface, roll out the dough until it is about 1/4-inch thick. Sprinkle the surface, dough and rolling pin with flour as necessary so they don't stick together.
When the dough reaches the desired thickness, cut into strips using a pizza cutter or sharp knife.
Toss the noodles in flour and let them dry slightly on a wire rack.
Repeat with the rest of the dough.
To cook the noodles, boil in well-salted water until al dente (5-10 minutes depending on thickness).