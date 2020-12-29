In a mixing bowl, combine the flour and salt.

Make a well in the flour and crack the eggs into it.

With a fork, beat the eggs and slowly incorporate the flour into the eggs as seen in the video above.

As the flour and eggs become more and more incorporated, mixing will become easier to do with your hands.

When the eggs are no longer runny and you have a sticky ball, dump it out onto a floured surface and continue kneading the dough, adding more flour as necessary.

Knead until the dough is smooth and no longer sticky.

Place in a bowl, cover with plastic and refrigerate for 2-24 hours.

Divide the dough into 2 halves.

On a well-floured surface, roll out the dough until it is about 1/4-inch thick. Sprinkle the surface, dough and rolling pin with flour as necessary so they don't stick together.

When the dough reaches the desired thickness, cut into strips using a pizza cutter or sharp knife.

Toss the noodles in flour and let them dry slightly on a wire rack.

Repeat with the rest of the dough.

To cook the noodles, boil in well-salted water until al dente (5-10 minutes depending on thickness).