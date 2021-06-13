A great classic Caesar dressing gets its oomph from anchovies and garlic with tangy notes from Dijon mustard and lemon. Feel free to adjust any of these amounts according to your own personal preference. Raw egg yolks produce a rich, creamy emulsion and are a classic ingredient, but some people are squeamish when it comes to cooking with raw egg yolks. I opted to provide an eggless recipe that would be more accessible to all.

This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.