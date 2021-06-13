A great classic Caesar dressing gets its oomph from anchovies and garlic with tangy notes from Dijon mustard and lemon. Feel free to adjust any of these amounts according to your own personal preference. Raw egg yolks produce a rich, creamy emulsion and are a classic ingredient, but some people are squeamish when it comes to cooking with raw egg yolks. I opted to provide an eggless recipe that would be more accessible to all.
This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Notes
Anchovies are also available in paste form (packaged in tubes), as an alternative to fillets.
Ingredients
- 2 whole anchovy fillets, oil packed (see notes)
- 1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
- Splash of Worcestershire sauce
- 3 cloves garlic
- 1/4 Cup fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 1/2 Cup vegetable oil
- 2 Tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
- Kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1: In a food processor fitted with a blade attachment, combine 2 whole anchovy fillets, 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard, splash of Worcestershire sauce, 3 garlic cloves and 1/4 cup fresh-squeezed lemon juice. Pulse until combined, scraping down the sides. Alternatively, you can use a blender.
Step 2: With the food processor running, slowly drizzle in 1/2 cup vegetable oil until combined. Add 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Step 3: Refrigerate in a sealed jar until needed. Makes about 3/4 cup.