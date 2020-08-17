High West Bourye Mint Julep

August 17, 2020 | 12:15pm
Courtesy of High West Distillery
According to High West, Bourye is "a combination of 'Bou' for bourbon and 'rye' for.. well, rye whiskey." Whatever it is called, it certainly makes for a delicious mint julep.
Recipe courtesy of High West Distillery
Ingredients
- 2 Ounces High West Bourye
- 6 mint leaves
- 1/2 Ounce simple syrup
- Crushed ice or pebble ice
- Julep cup
Directions
Combine simple syrup and mint in the julep cup.
Muddle lightly.
Add High West Bourye and add crushed or pebble ice halfway.
Stir whiskey, mint and sugar.
Top off with crushed or pebble ice.
Garnish with mint sprig.