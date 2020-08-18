  1. Home
Herb-Rubbed Deep-Fried Turkey

August 18, 2020 | 3:54pm
Best Thanksgiving ever!
Deep fried turkey
Courtesy of Perdue

If you've never made deep-fried turkey before, this is the place to start. It's easier than you think and the end result is a moist and flavorful turkey.

Recipe courtesy of Perdue.

Ready in
1 h 20 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 h 10 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
1075
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 12-pound Perdue Fresh Turkey
  • 2 Tablespoons salt
  • 4 Teaspoons fresh ground black pepper
  • 2 Tablespoons red pepper flakes
  • 2 Tablespoons dried thyme
  • 2 Tablespoons oregano
  • 3 gallons vegetable oil

Directions

Stir together first five ingredients in a small bowl.

Remove giblets from turkey and rub herb mixture all over turkey. Make sure neck hole is at least 2 inches in diameter, as oil will need to flow through freely.

Set up turkey cooker outside, in an open area. Put 3 gallons oil into pot and set it over medium-high heat. When oil reaches 390° F, place turkey into basket and lower it very slowly into oil. (Oil temperature will decrease at this point.) Add more oil if necessary to cover turkey. Turn heat to high and let oil temperature come back up to 365° F. Fry turkey 40-50 minutes, or until it floats.

Carefully remove turkey from oil by lifting handle of basket. Let oil drain for a minute or so, back into the pot. Remove turkey and place on a cutting board. Use meat thermometer to make sure thickest part of thigh registers 180° F; if not, return to fryer and fry 10 more minutes, then repeat removal process. Let turkey sit for about 15 minutes before carving and serving.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving1075
Total Fat87g100%
Sugar0.4gN/A
Saturated9g46%
Cholesterol232mg77%
Protein70g100%
Carbs2g1%
Vitamin A61µg7%
Vitamin B124µg100%
Vitamin B62mg100%
Vitamin C0.4mg0.4%
Vitamin D1µg6.4%
Vitamin E15mg100%
Vitamin K13µg11%
Calcium57mg6%
Fiber0.7g2.9%
Folate (food)25µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)25µg6%
Iron4mg20%
Magnesium85mg20%
Monounsaturated55gN/A
Niacin (B3)25mg100%
Phosphorus593mg85%
Polyunsaturated17gN/A
Potassium752mg16%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg46.7%
Sodium1220mg51%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg13.3%
Trans0.7gN/A
Water234gN/A
Zinc6mg53%
