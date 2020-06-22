Hearty Apple Chicken Breakfast Skillet

SAUTE: Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add onion and sauté, until slightly soft, about 2 minutes. Add the apples and sauté 2 more minutes. Add the ground chicken, dried sage, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon black pepper. Sauté for 6 to 8 minutes until chicken is cooked through. Transfer to a large bowl.

BROWN: In the same skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat. Add the shredded potatoes in a single layer and the remaining salt and black pepper. Cook potatoes without stirring for about 3 to 4 minutes or until golden brown on the bottom. Turn the potatoes and cook 5 to 6 more minutes until brown all over. Top potatoes with the chicken apple mixture and remove from heat.

CRACK: Using a wooden spoon, make 4 indentations into the chicken-apple mixture. Crack 1 egg into each indentation.

BAKE: Place the skillet in a pre-heated 375 degrees F. oven for about 15 to 18 minutes or until eggs are cooked to your desired doneness. Remove from the oven and serve right in the skillet.