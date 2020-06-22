  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Hearty Apple Chicken Breakfast Skillet

June 22, 2020
A new way to eat your apple a day
Hearty Apple Chicken Breakfast Skillet

Photo courtesy of Perdue

Start your day with this hearty apple chicken breakfast skillet packed with shredded potatoes, ground chicken and much more. 

This recipe is courtesy of Perdue.

Ready in
45 m
5 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
514
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
10 Hearty and Delicious Chicken Slow Cooker Recipes
5 Hearty Winter Squash Recipes
Recipes With Rice for Delicious, Hearty Dinners

Notes

TIP: Use store bought frozen shredded potatoes or frozen hash brown potatoes. If you can’t find frozen potatoes, use 3 (8-ounce) baking potatoes. Peel and shred potatoes into a large bowl filled with cold water. Soak for 5 minutes to remove the starch. Drain and squeeze dry in a clean dishtowel.

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound PERDUE Fresh Ground Chicken or PERDUE Fresh Ground Turkey, 93% Lean
  • 4 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 Cup sweet onion, diced
  • 1 medium sweet, crisp apple, such as Gala or Fuji, diced but not peeled
  • 2 Teaspoons dried sage
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon black pepper
  • 4 Cups shredded potatoes
  • 4 large eggs

Directions

SAUTE: Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add onion and sauté, until slightly soft, about 2 minutes. Add the apples and sauté 2 more minutes. Add the ground chicken, dried sage, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon black pepper. Sauté for 6 to 8 minutes until chicken is cooked through. Transfer to a large bowl.

BROWN: In the same skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat. Add the shredded potatoes in a single layer and the remaining salt and black pepper. Cook potatoes without stirring for about 3 to 4 minutes or until golden brown on the bottom. Turn the potatoes and cook 5 to 6 more minutes until brown all over. Top potatoes with the chicken apple mixture and remove from heat.

CRACK: Using a wooden spoon, make 4 indentations into the chicken-apple mixture. Crack 1 egg into each indentation.

BAKE: Place the skillet in a pre-heated 375 degrees F. oven for about 15 to 18 minutes or until eggs are cooked to your desired doneness. Remove from the oven and serve right in the skillet.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving514
Total Fat28g43%
Sugar9gN/A
Saturated6g31%
Cholesterol284mg95%
Protein30g59%
Carbs38g13%
Vitamin A82µg9%
Vitamin B121µg45%
Vitamin B61mg92%
Vitamin C32mg35%
Vitamin D1µg7%
Vitamin E3mg19%
Vitamin K19µg16%
Calcium72mg7%
Fiber5g20%
Folate (food)60µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)50µg12%
Iron3mg19%
Magnesium73mg17%
Monounsaturated16gN/A
Niacin (B3)8mg50%
Phosphorus404mg58%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium1403mg30%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg44%
Sodium733mg31%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg24.1%
Water318gN/A
Zinc3mg26%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
apple
best recipes
Chicken
breakfast skillet