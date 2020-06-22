Start your day with this hearty apple chicken breakfast skillet packed with shredded potatoes, ground chicken and much more.
Notes
TIP: Use store bought frozen shredded potatoes or frozen hash brown potatoes. If you can’t find frozen potatoes, use 3 (8-ounce) baking potatoes. Peel and shred potatoes into a large bowl filled with cold water. Soak for 5 minutes to remove the starch. Drain and squeeze dry in a clean dishtowel.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound PERDUE Fresh Ground Chicken or PERDUE Fresh Ground Turkey, 93% Lean
- 4 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 Cup sweet onion, diced
- 1 medium sweet, crisp apple, such as Gala or Fuji, diced but not peeled
- 2 Teaspoons dried sage
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon black pepper
- 4 Cups shredded potatoes
- 4 large eggs
Directions
SAUTE: Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add onion and sauté, until slightly soft, about 2 minutes. Add the apples and sauté 2 more minutes. Add the ground chicken, dried sage, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon black pepper. Sauté for 6 to 8 minutes until chicken is cooked through. Transfer to a large bowl.
BROWN: In the same skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat. Add the shredded potatoes in a single layer and the remaining salt and black pepper. Cook potatoes without stirring for about 3 to 4 minutes or until golden brown on the bottom. Turn the potatoes and cook 5 to 6 more minutes until brown all over. Top potatoes with the chicken apple mixture and remove from heat.
CRACK: Using a wooden spoon, make 4 indentations into the chicken-apple mixture. Crack 1 egg into each indentation.
BAKE: Place the skillet in a pre-heated 375 degrees F. oven for about 15 to 18 minutes or until eggs are cooked to your desired doneness. Remove from the oven and serve right in the skillet.