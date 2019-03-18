  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Chicken Lettuce Cups

By
A simple and healthy dinner for one
chicken lettuce cups
Leah Itsines

This dish is filled with protein and lots of vegetables, and yet it's packed with flavor.

Recipe courtesy of Leah Itsines.

Ready in
30 m
Prep10 m
Cook20 m
1
Servings
588
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

For the chicken lettuce cups:

  • 1/3 Cup brown rice, uncooked
  • 1/2 small zucchini, finely grated
  • 1 Teaspoon olive oil
  • 1/2 small brown onion, diced
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • 1 small red chilli, deseeded and sliced thinly
  • 3 1/2 Ounces chicken mince
  • 1/2 small red capsicum, sliced
  • 3 button mushrooms, finely diced
  • 2 Ounces green beans, topped and tailed, cut in half
  • 3 cos (romaine) lettuce leaves
  • Sweet chili sauce, to serve (optional)
  • Coriander leaves, to serve (optional)

For the dressing:

  • 1 Teaspoon oyster sauce
  • 1 Tablespoon soy sauce
  • Juice of 1/2 lime

Directions

For the chicken lettuce cups:

Cook rice according to package instructions.

Using a muslin cloth, squeeze excess water from zucchini.

Heat olive oil in a large non-stick frying pan over medium–high heat.

Add onion, garlic and chilli and cook for 2–3 minutes or until onion becomes translucent.

Add mince and, using your cooking utensil, break it up into smaller pieces. Cook for 2–3 minutes before throwing in zucchini, capsicum, mushrooms and string beans. Cook for a further 5–6 minutes, or until veggies are cooked to your liking.

Add cooked rice and top with dressing.

Spoon mixture into lettuce leaves and top with sweet chilli sauce and coriander, if you like.

For the dressing:

Combine dressing ingredients in a small bowl and mix well.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
22g
34%
Sugar
10g
N/A
Saturated Fat
5g
27%
Cholesterol
74mg
25%
Protein
30g
60%
Carbs
70g
23%
Vitamin A
166µg
18%
Vitamin B12
0.4µg
14.7%
Vitamin B6
1mg
100%
Vitamin C
129mg
100%
Vitamin D
0.3µg
2%
Vitamin E
2mg
15%
Vitamin K
37µg
31%
Calcium
108mg
11%
Fiber
8g
32%
Folate (food)
109µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
109µg
27%
Iron
4mg
24%
Magnesium
172mg
41%
Monounsaturated
10g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
14mg
84%
Phosphorus
481mg
69%
Polyunsaturated
5g
N/A
Potassium
1194mg
25%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.6mg
46.2%
Sodium
1134mg
47%
Thiamin (B1)
0.5mg
44%
Zinc
4mg
33%
Tags
best recipes
Chicken
healthy
low-carb
recipe