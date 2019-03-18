chicken lettuce cups

Cook rice according to package instructions.

Using a muslin cloth, squeeze excess water from zucchini.

Heat olive oil in a large non-stick frying pan over medium–high heat.

Add onion, garlic and chilli and cook for 2–3 minutes or until onion becomes translucent.

Add mince and, using your cooking utensil, break it up into smaller pieces. Cook for 2–3 minutes before throwing in zucchini, capsicum, mushrooms and string beans. Cook for a further 5–6 minutes, or until veggies are cooked to your liking.

Add cooked rice and top with dressing.

Spoon mixture into lettuce leaves and top with sweet chilli sauce and coriander, if you like.