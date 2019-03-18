Chicken Lettuce Cups
This dish is filled with protein and lots of vegetables, and yet it's packed with flavor.
Recipe courtesy of Leah Itsines.
Ingredients
For the chicken lettuce cups:
- 1/3 Cup brown rice, uncooked
- 1/2 small zucchini, finely grated
- 1 Teaspoon olive oil
- 1/2 small brown onion, diced
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 1 small red chilli, deseeded and sliced thinly
- 3 1/2 Ounces chicken mince
- 1/2 small red capsicum, sliced
- 3 button mushrooms, finely diced
- 2 Ounces green beans, topped and tailed, cut in half
- 3 cos (romaine) lettuce leaves
- Sweet chili sauce, to serve (optional)
- Coriander leaves, to serve (optional)
For the dressing:
- 1 Teaspoon oyster sauce
- 1 Tablespoon soy sauce
- Juice of 1/2 lime
Directions
For the chicken lettuce cups:
Cook rice according to package instructions.
Using a muslin cloth, squeeze excess water from zucchini.
Heat olive oil in a large non-stick frying pan over medium–high heat.
Add onion, garlic and chilli and cook for 2–3 minutes or until onion becomes translucent.
Add mince and, using your cooking utensil, break it up into smaller pieces. Cook for 2–3 minutes before throwing in zucchini, capsicum, mushrooms and string beans. Cook for a further 5–6 minutes, or until veggies are cooked to your liking.
Add cooked rice and top with dressing.
Spoon mixture into lettuce leaves and top with sweet chilli sauce and coriander, if you like.
For the dressing:
Combine dressing ingredients in a small bowl and mix well.