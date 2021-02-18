Hazelnut-Coffee Oatmeal Cookies

1. Pulse oats in food processor 10 times; set aside. Sift together flour, baking soda and salt in a bowl; set aside.

2. Cream butter with a mixer on medium-high speed until smooth. Add sugars, egg and vanilla, beating until smooth. Add coffee granules and non-dairy creamer.

3. Reduce mixer speed to low; add oats and chopped nuts. Stir in flour mixture. Transfer mixture to a bowl; cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate 30 minutes.

4. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Drop dough by teaspoon onto ungreased cookie sheet. Bake until puffed, cracked on top and slightly brown around the edges, about 10 minutes. Remove cookie sheets from oven. Immediately place a chocolate rectangle on each cookie. Top chocolate with a pecan half. Remove cookie from cookie sheet. Transfer to cooling rack to cool.