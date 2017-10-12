  1. Home
Hawaiian Pizza Muffins
These are an excellent after school snack
Oct 12, 2017 | 4:34 pm
By
Editor
Maya Visnyei

These muffins were given a rigorous taste-testing from inspectors 11, 12 and 13. In other words, Scarlett and her two best buds, Sam and Caroline (some mighty harsh food critics), wouldn’t give these muffins the after-school A-okay until they reached the perfect balance of pizza taste vs. pillowy satisfaction. —Laura Keogh, author of The School Year Survival Cookbook

12
Servings
245
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Cups spelt flour
  • 2 Tablespoons sugar
  • 2 Teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 2 eggs
  • 3/4 Cups milk
  • 1/2 Cup vegetable oil
  • 3/4 Cups diced ham
  • 3/4 Cups grated mozzarella cheese, plus more for topping
  • 1/4 Cup diced pineapple
  • 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh basil
  • 1/4 Cup pizza sauce

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, oregano, garlic powder and salt. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, then whisk in the milk and oil until smooth. Add the flour mixture and stir just until well combined. Stir in the ham, cheese, pineapple and basil.

Spoon the batter evenly into the muffin liners.

Spoon 1 tsp (5 ml) pizza sauce over each muffin, and then sprinkle with additional mozzarella. Bake for 20 minutes, or until golden brown and a toothpick inserted into a muffin comes out clean. Turn out onto a rack to cool. Store in the refrigerator in an airtight container or bag for up to one week.

Recipe excerpted with permission from The School Year Survival Cookbook by Laura Keogh and Ceri Marsh (Random House, 2017)

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
9g
13%
Sugar
8g
9%
Saturated Fat
2g
8%
Cholesterol
16mg
5%
Carbohydrate, by difference
31g
24%
Protein
10g
22%
Vitamin A, RAE
21µg
3%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
1mg
1%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
8µg
9%
Calcium, Ca
111mg
11%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Folate, total
7µg
2%
Iron, Fe
2mg
11%
Magnesium, Mg
15mg
5%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
171mg
24%
Selenium, Se
13µg
24%
Sodium, Na
382mg
25%
Water
22g
1%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
