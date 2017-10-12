Hawaiian Pizza Muffins

Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, oregano, garlic powder and salt. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, then whisk in the milk and oil until smooth. Add the flour mixture and stir just until well combined. Stir in the ham, cheese, pineapple and basil.

Spoon the batter evenly into the muffin liners.

Spoon 1 tsp (5 ml) pizza sauce over each muffin, and then sprinkle with additional mozzarella. Bake for 20 minutes, or until golden brown and a toothpick inserted into a muffin comes out clean. Turn out onto a rack to cool. Store in the refrigerator in an airtight container or bag for up to one week.

Recipe excerpted with permission from The School Year Survival Cookbook by Laura Keogh and Ceri Marsh (Random House, 2017)