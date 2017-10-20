Haunted Old Fashioned

Shake all ingredients with orange peels and then strain into pumpkin filled with fresh ice.

Add orange peels for decoration and top with a splash of soda water.

Garnish with a handful of candy corn & enjoy as a Halloween snack and a drink in one!

*Pumpkin Syrup: Remove seeds from a whole pumpkin and cut into slices that can be juiced. (A small pumpkin will yield approx. 1 cup of juice.) In a saucepan over low heat, combine 1 cup pumpkin juice and 1 cup organic evaporated cane sugar with 2 whole cinnamon sticks. Heat until sugar is dissolved, let cool before using.

Alternatively: buy natural pumpkin syrup.