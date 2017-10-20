Haunted Old Fashioned

The Old Fashioned gets a spooky makeover just in time for Halloween. Serve in a carved out pumpkin for the ultimately festive punch bowl.
This recipe is courtesy of Maker’s Mark.
Shake all ingredients with orange peels and then strain into pumpkin filled with fresh ice.
Add orange peels for decoration and top with a splash of soda water.
Garnish with a handful of candy corn & enjoy as a Halloween snack and a drink in one!
*Pumpkin Syrup: Remove seeds from a whole pumpkin and cut into slices that can be juiced. (A small pumpkin will yield approx. 1 cup of juice.) In a saucepan over low heat, combine 1 cup pumpkin juice and 1 cup organic evaporated cane sugar with 2 whole cinnamon sticks. Heat until sugar is dissolved, let cool before using.
Alternatively: buy natural pumpkin syrup.