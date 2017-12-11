Season both sides of the brisket with mustard powder, ancho chili powder, paprika, salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours.

Heat a tablespoon of olive oil roasting pan or large frying pan, over medium heat. Place the brisket in the pan and brown both sides. Approximately 4-5 minutes per side. Remove the brisket from pan and set aside.

Put your slow cooker in the sear mode and heat some olive oil. Add the onion, garlic and thyme until the onion has softened. Approximately 15 minutes.

Stir in the beef broth, Coca-Cola, red wine, tomato sauce and thyme. Add the brisket, fat side up.

Place the slow-cooker on low for 6-8 hours.

Remove from slow cooker and wait 15 minutes before carving or shredding.

Garnish with parsley.