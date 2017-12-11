  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

This Hanukkah Brisket is Slow Cooked in Coca-Cola
You can't go wrong with this easy, festive recipe.
Dec 11, 2017 | 3:11 pm
By
Editor
Hanukkah Brisket
bhofak2/ iStock

Who knew you could cook with Coca-Cola?!

If you are planning on making a hearty meal to go along with your latkes for Hanukkah (or any other festive holiday), this brisket is easy and delicious. Slow cooking is the best way to make brisket as it is usually a tough cut of meat. Ask your butcher for the "flat cut" of the brisket and to trim the layer of fat down to 1/4 inch. This will help to keep the meat tender as it cooks.

For more Hannukah tips check out A Gentile's Guide to Hanukkah.

8
Servings
32
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 4-6 pounds of brisket (about 1/2 a pound per person)
  • 1 Teaspoon mustard powder
  • 1 Teaspoon ancho chili powder
  • 1 Teaspoon paprika
  • salt and pepper
  • 6 cloves of garlic, smashed
  • 2 onions, sliced
  • 2 Cups beef broth
  • 1/2 Cup red wine
  • 1 1/2 Cup Coca-Cola
  • 1/2 Cup tomato sauce
  • olive oil for cooking
  • parsley for garnish (optional)

Directions

Season both sides of the brisket with mustard powder, ancho chili powder, paprika, salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours.

Heat a tablespoon of olive oil roasting pan or large frying pan, over medium heat. Place the brisket in the pan and brown both sides. Approximately 4-5 minutes per side. Remove the brisket from pan and set aside.

Put your slow cooker in the sear mode and heat some olive oil. Add the onion, garlic and thyme until the onion has softened. Approximately 15 minutes.

Stir in the beef broth, Coca-Cola, red wine, tomato sauce and thyme. Add the brisket, fat side up.

Place the slow-cooker on low for 6-8 hours.

Remove from slow cooker and wait 15 minutes before carving or shredding.

Garnish with parsley.

Nutritional Facts

Sugar
3g
3%
Carbohydrate, by difference
5g
4%
Vitamin A, RAE
30µg
4%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
3mg
4%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
2µg
2%
Calcium, Ca
9mg
1%
Choline, total
2mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Fluoride, F
36µg
1%
Folate, total
2µg
1%
Magnesium, Mg
7mg
2%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
14mg
2%
Sodium, Na
232mg
15%
Water
106g
4%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.
Tags
best hanukkah recipes
brisket recipe