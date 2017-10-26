Halloween Pumpkin Apple Pops

Make a festive fall snack with these delicious & kid-friendly "Pumpkin" Apple Pops!
Recipe courtesy of G.H Cretors.
Cut apple into ½ inch thick slices. Place one popsicle stick about ¼-1/2 inch through top of slice.
In small bowl mix together Greek yogurt and orange food coloring until desired "pumpkin" color is achieved. Spread yogurt onto one side of the apple slice.
Arrange chocolate chips into Jack-O-Lantern face.
Crush caramel popcorn. Add to bottom of your pumpkin.
Serve immediately.
(For a little more fun, try freezing the pops!)