Halloween Candy Cupcakes

August 18, 2020 | 3:05pm
Photo courtesy of Betty Crocker
There’s no trick to this treat. Chocolate cupcakes made with Betty Crocker Super Moist devil’s food cake mix and Rich & Creamy frosting — a dessert recipe that showcases Halloween thrills.
Recipe courtesy of Betty Crocker.
Ingredients
- 1 box Betty Crocker Super Moist devil’s food cake mix. (Water, vegetable oil and eggs called for on cake mix box)
- 1 Cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips
- 1 container Betty Crocker Rich & Creamy vanilla frosting
- 1 Cup candy-coated chocolate candies
- 20 miniature chocolate-covered peanut butter cup candies, unwrapped, chopped
- 1 Cup candy corn
Directions
Heat oven to 350 degrees F (325 for dark or nonstick pans). Place paper baking cup in each of 24 regular-size muffin cups.
Make cake mix as directed on box, using water, oil and eggs. Fold in chocolate chips. Divide batter evenly among muffin cups.
Bake 18 to 24 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes; remove from pans to cooling racks. Cool completely.
Frost cupcakes. Sprinkle candy-coated chocolate candies, peanut butter cup candies and candy corn evenly over cupcakes.
Servings24
Calories Per Serving196
Total Fat9g14%
Sugar25gN/A
Saturated4g18%
Cholesterol8mg3%
Protein2g3%
Carbs28g9%
Vitamin A9µg1%
Vitamin C0.5mg0.5%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.5%
Vitamin K3µg3%
Calcium18mg2%
Fiber1g4%
Folate (food)9µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)9µg2%
Iron0.5mg2.7%
Magnesium18mg4%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.5mg2.9%
Phosphorus44mg6%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium94mg2%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg7.8%
Sodium66mg3%
Sugars, added24gN/A
Water9gN/A
Zinc0.4mg3.6%
Tags