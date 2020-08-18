Halloween Candy Cupcakes

Heat oven to 350 degrees F (325 for dark or nonstick pans). Place paper baking cup in each of 24 regular-size muffin cups.



Make cake mix as directed on box, using water, oil and eggs. Fold in chocolate chips. Divide batter evenly among muffin cups.



Bake 18 to 24 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes; remove from pans to cooling racks. Cool completely.



Frost cupcakes. Sprinkle candy-coated chocolate candies, peanut butter cup candies and candy corn evenly over cupcakes.