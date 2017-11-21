Guy Fieri's Bacon-Roasted Turkey

Who says you have to wait until Thanksgiving to have roasted turkey with trimmings, not to mention the awesome leftovers? Not Guy! He makes this all-year round!
Place the turkey breasts in the chilled brine and refrigerator overnight.
Remove the turkey breasts from the brine and pat dry (discard the brine). In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, garlic, thyme, salt and pepper. Rub all over the turkey.
Shingle the bacon over the skin of the turkey breasts, tucking the ends underneath to secure them. Place the turkey breasts on the roasting rack set in the roasting pan.
Roast in the center of the oven until the bacon is crispy and the intan instant-read thermometer, about 1 hour and 10 minutes. Remove the breasts from the oven and rest for 20 minutes before carving.
Meanwhile, to make the scalloped potatoes, combine the cream, 1 ½ teaspoons of salt, the pepper, and nutmeg in a large pot. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Add the potatoes and chives, reduce the heat to medium-low, and cook until barely fork-tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Set aside.
Butter a 10 x 14 x 3-inch heavy baking pan, ensuring that the bottom and the side of the dish are well-coated. In a medium bowl, combine the Gruyére and cheddar. Transfer one-third of the potatoes and cream mixture to the buttered baking dish, spreading it in an even layer.
Top with a third of the cheese. Repeat the layering process with the potatoes and cheese twice more, ending with cheese on top. Cover the dish with foil and place it on a baking sheet to catch any bubbling overflow. Bake until the potatoes are tender, about 45 minutes.
Remove the foil and bake until the top is golden brown and bubbling, another 15 to 20 minutes. Let stand while you roast the Brussels sprouts. Garnish with the remaining 1 tablespoon chives before serving.
To make the Brussels sprouts, in a medium bowl, combine the garlic, parsley , olive oil, vinegar, honey, salt, black pepper, and chili flakes (if using).
Add the Brussels sprouts and onion and toss well to coat. Spread the mixture evenly on a rimmed baking sheet and roast until the Brussels sprouts are well browned, 30 to 35 minutes.
Transfer to a large bowl and toss again before serving.