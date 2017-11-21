  1. Home
Guy Fieri's Bacon-Roasted Turkey

This turkey is next level good!
Nov 21, 2017 | 4:30 pm
By
Editor
turkey
Guy Fieri

Who says you have to wait until Thanksgiving to have roasted turkey with trimmings, not to mention the awesome leftovers? Not Guy!  He makes this all-year round!

6
Servings
1142
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the bacon-roasted turkey:

  • Two 2 ½- to 3-pound bone-in, skin-on turkey breasts, washed and patted dry
  • 1 gallon All-Purpose Brine
  • ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 teaspoon thyme leave, minced
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 pound thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon

For the scalloped potatoes:

  • 6 cups heavy cream
  • 3 teaspoons kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 5 to 6 gratings of nutmeg
  • 5 pounds Idaho potatoes, peeled, rinsed, and cut into ¼-inch-thi ck slices
  • ¼ cup minced chives, plus 1 tablespoon for garnish
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, for the pan
  • ½ pound Gruyére cheese, grated (about 2 cups)

For the brussel sprouts

  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • ¼ cup good-quality balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • ½ teaspoon red chili flakes (optional)
  • 3 pounds Brussels sprouts, outermost leaves discarded, trimmed and halved lengthwi se

Directions

For the bacon-roasted turkey:

Place the turkey breasts in the chilled brine and refrigerator overnight.

Remove the turkey breasts from the brine and pat dry (discard the brine). In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, garlic, thyme, salt and pepper. Rub all over the turkey.

Shingle the bacon over the skin of the turkey breasts, tucking the ends underneath to secure them. Place the turkey breasts on the roasting rack set in the roasting pan.

Roast in the center of the oven until the bacon is crispy and the intan instant-read thermometer, about 1 hour and 10 minutes. Remove the breasts from the oven and rest for 20 minutes before carving.

For the scalloped potatoes:

Meanwhile, to make the scalloped potatoes, combine the cream, 1 ½ teaspoons of salt, the pepper, and nutmeg in a large pot. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Add the potatoes and chives, reduce the heat to medium-low, and cook until barely fork-tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Set aside.

Butter a 10 x 14 x 3-inch heavy baking pan, ensuring that the bottom and the side of the dish are well-coated. In a medium bowl, combine the Gruyére and cheddar. Transfer one-third of the potatoes and cream mixture to the buttered baking dish, spreading it in an even layer.

Top with a third of the cheese. Repeat the layering process with the potatoes and cheese twice more, ending with cheese on top. Cover the dish with foil and place it on a baking sheet to catch any bubbling overflow. Bake until the potatoes are tender, about 45 minutes.

Remove the foil and bake until the top is golden brown and bubbling, another 15 to 20 minutes. Let stand while you roast the Brussels sprouts. Garnish with the remaining 1 tablespoon chives before serving.

For the brussel sprouts

To make the Brussels sprouts, in a medium bowl, combine the garlic, parsley , olive oil, vinegar, honey, salt, black pepper, and chili flakes (if using).

Add the Brussels sprouts and onion and toss well to coat. Spread the mixture evenly on a rimmed baking sheet and roast until the Brussels sprouts are well browned, 30 to 35 minutes.

Transfer to a large bowl and toss again before serving.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
83g
100%
Sugar
69g
77%
Saturated Fat
35g
100%
Cholesterol
202mg
67%
Carbohydrate, by difference
75g
58%
Protein
32g
70%
Vitamin A, RAE
436µg
62%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
16mg
21%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
36µg
40%
Calcium, Ca
254mg
25%
Choline, total
57mg
13%
Fiber, total dietary
7g
28%
Fluoride, F
9µg
0%
Folate, total
35µg
9%
Iron, Fe
3mg
17%
Magnesium, Mg
64mg
20%
Manganese, Mn
1mg
56%
Niacin
3mg
21%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
282mg
40%
Riboflavin
1mg
91%
Selenium, Se
14µg
25%
Sodium, Na
1676mg
100%
Thiamin
1mg
91%
Vitamin D (D2 + D3)
2µg
13%
Water
696g
26%
Zinc, Zn
2mg
25%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.