Guy Fieri's Bacon-Roasted Turkey

Place the turkey breasts in the chilled brine and refrigerator overnight.

Remove the turkey breasts from the brine and pat dry (discard the brine). In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, garlic, thyme, salt and pepper. Rub all over the turkey.

Shingle the bacon over the skin of the turkey breasts, tucking the ends underneath to secure them. Place the turkey breasts on the roasting rack set in the roasting pan.

Roast in the center of the oven until the bacon is crispy and the intan instant-read thermometer, about 1 hour and 10 minutes. Remove the breasts from the oven and rest for 20 minutes before carving.