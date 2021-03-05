Step 1: Open beer and allow to go completely flat, about an hour. To speed up the flattening time you can whisk beer in a mixing bowl to remove bubbles.

Step 2: Lightly grease bottom and sides of a loaf pan and dust bottom and sides with 1/2 cup confectioners sugar.

Step 3: In a large mixing bowl sprinkle 3 packets unflavored gelatin over 1/2 cup beer, and set aside to soften.

Step 4: In a saucepan heat 2 cups sugar, 1/2 cup corn syrup, 1/2 beer, and 1/4 teaspoon salt over low heat, stirring with a wooden spoon until sugar is dissolved. Increase heat to medium and bring mixture to a boil. Cook without stirring. until a candy thermometer registers 245F.

Step 5: Remove pot from heat and pour mixture over the gelatin mixture, stirring until gelatin is dissolved. With an electric mixer beat mixture on high speed until mixture is nearly tripled in volume, thick and a pale white, about 10-12 minutes.

Step 6: In separate mixing bowl with beat 2 egg whites with an electric mixer until they hold stiff peaks.

Step 7: Add egg whites and 1 tablespoon vanilla into sugar mixture and beat until just combined.

Step 8: Pour mixture into loaf pan and sift some confectioners sugar evenly over top.

Step 9: Chill marshmallow, uncovered, until firm, at least four hours.

Step 10: When marshmallows are set, heat chocolate and 1 tablespoon vegetable oil over medium heat in a double boiler until melted. Set aside to cool.

Step 11: Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 12: Turn marshmallows out onto a cutting board and cut into even squares.

Step 13: Dip marshmallows in melted chocolate and place on parchment paper. Top with crushed pretzels and salt.

Step 14: Chill marshmallows until chocolate has hardened.