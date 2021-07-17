Step 1: Preheat grill on high for 10 minutes.

Step 2: In a large mixing bowl, combine 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 4 ounces (1 cup) shredded mozzarella cheese, 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, 1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley, 1/2 tablespoon minced fresh rosemary, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper. Stir to mix well.

Step 3: Stir in 3 cups very thinly sliced peeled potatoes and 1 cup thinly sliced onions and mix to coat with the creamy mixture.

Step 4: Cut two 20-inch-long pieces of heavy-duty aluminum foil (or use double layer of regular foil). Spray foil well with nonstick cooking spray or grease with butter.

Step 5: Spoon half of the potato mixture into the center of the first piece of foil, then bring up the sides, folding to seal while leaving some air space in the foil if possible. Crimp ends and fold to seal packet well. Repeat with remaining potatoes and second piece of foil.

Step 6: Grill potato packets over medium heat on top shelf of grill for 15 minutes. Turn packets and grill for 15 minutes more, or until potatoes are tender.