Step 1: Preheat a grill to high heat, or prepare a grill pan for indoor grilling.

Step 2: In a large skillet over medium-high heat, drizzle 2 tablespoons of olive oil and add 1 diced onion along with 2 cups diced bell pepper to pan. Season with a big pinch of salt and sauté until tender, about 2 minutes.

Step 3: Add 2 minced Fresno chiles and 1 finely minced clove garlic, continuing to cook for another 2 minutes until fragrant and tender.

Step 4: Sprinkle in 4 cups breadcrumbs, tossing to coat and stirring frequently with a wooden spoon until breadcrumbs are toasted and crispy.

Step 5: Remove from heat and season breadcrumbs with zest of 1 lemon, ⅓ cup finely chopped parsley, salt and pepper.

Step 6: Stuff a few spoonfuls of breadcrumbs into each sardine. Drizzle sardines with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Carefully place stuffed sardines into a grill basket and grill over medium-high heat until skin starts to crisp and sardines are cooked through, about 2-3 minutes on each side.

Step 7: Serve sardines warm, garnishing with any remaining breadcrumbs and serving with lemon wedges.