Step 1: Make the Veracruz tomato-olive salsa (recipe follows).

Step 2: Set 2 poblano peppers and 1 small red bell pepper on stove directly over the gas flame. Cook, turning often, until skin blisters and blackens on all sides, about 5 minutes. (Alternatively, roast peppers on the grill or 6 inches from the element of a heated broiler, turning often until skin blisters and blackens, about 5 to 8 minutes.)

Step 3: Let peppers cool, then slip off charred skin with your hands. Rinse briefly under cool water. Remove the core and seeds and pat dry. Cut into 1/4-inch strips, then cut strips crosswise into thirds.

Step 4: Preheat a gas grill to medium-hot. Or, prepare a charcoal grill for direct cooking and let coals burn until they are covered with gray ash, then spread coals in an even layer.

Step 5: In a bowl in the microwave, heat 2 cups of the Veracruz tomato-olive salsa until it is hot, about 2 minutes.

Step 6: Brush 2 pounds salmon fillets (each about 1 1/2 inches thick, rinsed, patted dry) generously on all sides with olive oil; sprinkle with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Step 7: Grill fish, skin side up, 6 inches from heat source, until the fish releases easily from the grill grates, about 6 minutes. Use a thin metal spatula to gently flip the fish. Grill until the salmon is nearly firm when pressed with a finger, about 3 to 4 minutes more. Transfer to a large platter.

Step 8: Pour the warm salsa over the fish. Sprinkle with roasted pepper pieces and parsley leaves. Garnish with lime slices and serve.