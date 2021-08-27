Rich, flaky salmon pairs beautifully with briny tomato-olive salsa—especially when grilled. Smothered with roasted poblano peppers and served over white rice, this makes a gorgeous dinner.
This recipe is by JeanMarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
Always rinse raw onion before using it to remove any unpleasant odors and aftertaste.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups Veracruz tomato-olive salsa (recipe follows)
- 2 poblano peppers
- 1 small red bell pepper
- 2 Pounds salmon fillets, each about 1 1/2 inches thick, rinsed, patted dry
- Olive oil
- Salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Parsley leaves, for garnish
- Thinly sliced lime, for garnish
For the Veracruz tomato-olive salsa:
- 2 cans (14.5 ounces each) diced fire-roasted tomatoes
- 1/2 Cup finely-chopped white onion, well rinsed, drained (see notes)
- 1/2 Cup chopped pitted green olives
- 2 Tablespoons finely-chopped pickled jalapenos, drained (or 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh jalapeno)
- 2 Tablespoons drained capers, rinsed, optional
- 2 Tablespoons thinly-sliced fresh parsley
- 2 Tablespoons thinly-sliced fresh cilantro
- 1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
Directions
Step 1: Make the Veracruz tomato-olive salsa (recipe follows).
Step 2: Set 2 poblano peppers and 1 small red bell pepper on stove directly over the gas flame. Cook, turning often, until skin blisters and blackens on all sides, about 5 minutes. (Alternatively, roast peppers on the grill or 6 inches from the element of a heated broiler, turning often until skin blisters and blackens, about 5 to 8 minutes.)
Step 3: Let peppers cool, then slip off charred skin with your hands. Rinse briefly under cool water. Remove the core and seeds and pat dry. Cut into 1/4-inch strips, then cut strips crosswise into thirds.
Step 4: Preheat a gas grill to medium-hot. Or, prepare a charcoal grill for direct cooking and let coals burn until they are covered with gray ash, then spread coals in an even layer.
Step 5: In a bowl in the microwave, heat 2 cups of the Veracruz tomato-olive salsa until it is hot, about 2 minutes.
Step 6: Brush 2 pounds salmon fillets (each about 1 1/2 inches thick, rinsed, patted dry) generously on all sides with olive oil; sprinkle with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Step 7: Grill fish, skin side up, 6 inches from heat source, until the fish releases easily from the grill grates, about 6 minutes. Use a thin metal spatula to gently flip the fish. Grill until the salmon is nearly firm when pressed with a finger, about 3 to 4 minutes more. Transfer to a large platter.
Step 8: Pour the warm salsa over the fish. Sprinkle with roasted pepper pieces and parsley leaves. Garnish with lime slices and serve.
For the Veracruz tomato-olive salsa:
Step 1: To a food processor or blender, add 2 cans (14.5 ounces each) diced fire-roasted tomatoes with their liquid. Process with 4 on/off turns to roughly chop. Do not puree.
Step 2: Transfer the tomatoes to medium-size bowl. Add 1/2 cup finely-chopped white onion, 1/2 cup chopped pitted green olives, 2 tablespoons finely-chopped drained pickled jalapenos (or 1 tablespoon finely-chopped fresh jalapeno), 2 tablespoons rinsed and drained capers (optional), 2 tablespoons thinly-sliced fresh parsley, 2 tablespoons thinly-sliced fresh cilantro, 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt.
Step 3: Serve salsa at room temperature.