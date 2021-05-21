Grilled salmon is a deliciously blank canvas—take it up a notch by serving it with a delicate sauce made from diced tomatoes, red wine and butter.
This recipe is by Marlow's Tavern in Winter Park, Florida, and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 4 (6-ounce) salmon fillets
- Coarse salt and pepper to taste
- 4 Ounces salad oil
- 2 Cups blanched baby kale
- 8 Tablespoons dried whole cherries
- 8 Tablespoons toasted almonds
- 2 Cups jumbo couscous, cooked
- 8 Ounces red wine butter sauce (recipe follows)
- Finely chopped parsley for garnish
For the red wine butter sauce:
- 1 Cup white vinegar
- 1 Cup lemon juice
- 1 1/2 cups white wine
- 3 Tablespoons chopped shallots
- 2 Tablespoons sugar
- 1 Cup finely diced canned tomatoes
- 2 Cups heavy cream
- 1 Pound butter
- 1 Cup red wine
Directions
Step 1: Season 4 (6-ounce) salmon fillets with salt and pepper to taste. Grill as desired.
Step 2: In a large sauté pan, heat 4 ounces salad oil. Add 2 cups blanched baby kale, 8 tablespoons dried whole cherries, 8 tablespoons toasted almonds, 2 cups cooked jumbo couscous, salt and pepper. Cook 1 to 2 minutes. Add 4 ounces red wine butter sauce (recipe follows) to the couscous mix, sautéing to bind it all together.
Step 3: Pile couscous in the center of 4 plates. Place 1 salmon fillet on top of each pile of couscous. Drizzle 1 ounce sauce around couscous and slightly over edges of fish. Garnish with finely chopped parsley.
For the red wine butter sauce:
Step 1: In a large saucepan, combine 1 cup white vinegar, 1 cup lemon juice, 1 1/2 cups white wine, 3 tablespoons chopped shallots, 2 tablespoons sugar and 1 cup finely diced canned tomatoes. Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until reduced by half.
Step 2: Add 2 cups heavy cream; reduce by half again. Slowly add 1 pound butter over low heat.
Step 3: In separate pan, simmer 1 cup red wine until it reduces to 1/4 cup. Add reduced red wine to the sauce and stir to combine.