May 27, 2021
iuliia_n/iStock/Getty Images Plus
This recipe is super easy and perfect for a casual summer dinner. Fresh salmon steaks are seasoned with an earthy cumin and oregano mayonnaise, which keeps them moist while grilling.
This recipe is by chef Herschel Arnow and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup plus 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon dried oregano
- 6 (8 ounce) salmon steaks (about 3/4-inch thick)
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1: Prepare a barbecue or grill to medium-high heat.
Step 2: In a bowl, combine 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon mayonnaise, 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin and 1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Step 3: Spread the mixture on both sides of 6 (8 ounce) salmon steaks (about 3/4-inch thick each).
Step 4: Grilled the salmon until just cooked through, about 4 minutes per side.