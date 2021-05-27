  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Grilled Salmon Steaks With Cumin Mayonnaise

May 27, 2021
15 minutes from grill to plate
iuliia_n/iStock/Getty Images Plus

This recipe is super easy and perfect for a casual summer dinner. Fresh salmon steaks are seasoned with an earthy cumin and oregano mayonnaise, which keeps them moist while grilling.

This recipe is by chef Herschel Arnow and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
15 m
7 m
(prepare time)
8 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
626
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup plus 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon dried oregano
  • 6 (8 ounce) salmon steaks (about 3/4-inch thick)
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Step 1: Prepare a barbecue or grill to medium-high heat.

Step 2: In a bowl, combine 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon mayonnaise, 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin and 1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 3: Spread the mixture on both sides of 6 (8 ounce) salmon steaks (about 3/4-inch thick each).

Step 4: Grilled the salmon until just cooked through, about 4 minutes per side.

