Grilled chicken with escarole and beans is more about the technique than ingredients, since there are so few—just one of the things to love about this dish. Make sure to cook the beans long enough so they get infused with the caramelized garlic flavor. Aside from being satisfying, this dish is also light and healthy.
This recipe is by Angela “Gina” Gismondi of Cannoli Kitchen in Boca Raton, Florida. It was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Notes
Blanching involves briefly cooking the escarole in boiling water, followed by a dip in an ice bath. It preserves the bright green color, reduces bitterness and makes the vitamin packed stems and leaves more tender. For tips on how to blanch bitter greens, click here.
Ingredients
- 3 Tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 2 (8-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 2 cloves garlic, sliced
- 1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans, drained of half the liquid
- 2 small (or 1 large) head escarole, cored, chopped and blanched (see notes)
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1: Preheat a grill to medium high heat.
Step 2: Rub 2 (8-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts with 1 tablespoon olive oil and season with salt and pepper to taste. Grill chicken breast until cooked through, about 4 to 5 minutes per side, depending on thickness. Set aside and keep warm.
Step 3: Using a large sauté pan over medium heat, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Saute 2 sliced garlic cloves until fragrant and golden brown.
Step 4: Add 1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans and the reserved liquid (1/2 can of liquid). Cook 4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Step 5: Add 2 small (or 1 large) head cored, chopped, blanched escarole and cook until heated, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Step 6: Slice chicken breasts on the diagonal. Toss with escarole and beans.