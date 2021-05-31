Step 1: Preheat a grill to medium high heat.

Step 2: Rub 2 (8-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts with 1 tablespoon olive oil and season with salt and pepper to taste. Grill chicken breast until cooked through, about 4 to 5 minutes per side, depending on thickness. Set aside and keep warm.

Step 3: Using a large sauté pan over medium heat, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Saute 2 sliced garlic cloves until fragrant and golden brown.

Step 4: Add 1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans and the reserved liquid (1/2 can of liquid). Cook 4 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 5: Add 2 small (or 1 large) head cored, chopped, blanched escarole and cook until heated, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 6: Slice chicken breasts on the diagonal. Toss with escarole and beans.