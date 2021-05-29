May 29, 2021
DiAnna Paulk/iStock/Getty Images Plus
This spread tastes garden-fresh and rich thanks to a mix of fresh herbs, sour cream and cream cheese. And there's one more secret to this special "sauce" — tarragon vinegar. Find it in most grocery stores alongside the white wine vinegar.
This recipe is by Rosemary Hutzler Raun and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup (8 ounces) cream cheese, at room temperature
- 1 Cup fresh parsley, chopped
- 1 can (2 ounces) anchovies, chopped
- 1 Cup mayonnaise
- 1 Teaspoon tarragon vinegar
- 1 Teaspoon fresh chives, chopped
- 1 Cup sour cream
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1: To a blender or food processor, add 1 cup (8 ounces) room-temperature cream cheese, 1 cup chopped fresh parsley, 1 can (2 ounces) chopped anchovies, 1 cup mayonnaise, 1 teaspoon tarragon vinegar, 1 teaspoon chopped fresh chives and 1 cup sour cream.
Step 2: Blend until desired texture is acheived. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to use.