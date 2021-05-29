  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Green Goddess Spread

May 29, 2021
Your sandwich never had it so good
Green Goddess Spread recipe - The Daily Meal
DiAnna Paulk/iStock/Getty Images Plus

This spread tastes garden-fresh and rich thanks to a mix of fresh herbs, sour cream and cream cheese. And there's one more secret to this special "sauce" — tarragon vinegar. Find it in most grocery stores alongside the white wine vinegar. 

This recipe is by Rosemary Hutzler Raun and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ready in
10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
8
Servings
371
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Cup (8 ounces) cream cheese, at room temperature
  • 1 Cup fresh parsley, chopped
  • 1 can (2 ounces) anchovies, chopped
  • 1 Cup mayonnaise
  • 1 Teaspoon tarragon vinegar
  • 1 Teaspoon fresh chives, chopped
  • 1 Cup sour cream
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Step 1: To a blender or food processor, add 1 cup (8 ounces) room-temperature cream cheese, 1 cup chopped fresh parsley, 1 can (2 ounces) chopped anchovies, 1 cup mayonnaise, 1 teaspoon tarragon vinegar, 1 teaspoon chopped fresh chives and 1 cup sour cream.

Step 2: Blend until desired texture is acheived. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to use.

